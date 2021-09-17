CT doctor uses augmented reality goggles to perform groundbreaking spinal surgery
STAMFORD — Brynn Blystone knows a thing or two about playing through pain. As a veteran of the hotel and hospitality industry, the 36-year-old has gritted her teeth and put in shifts at restaurants and a butcher shop while suffering with degenerative disc disease. Doctors shaved a bulging spinal disc several years ago, and she underwent a series of painful injections aimed at quieting the nerve.www.middletownpress.com
Comments / 0