NDSU researcher highlighted in national Hispanic Heritage Month article
An NDSU researcher was featured in a recent NBC News story on Hispanic Heritage Month, and how the growing population of Latinos is reshaping the United States. Veronica Calles Torrez, post-doctoral research fellow in the entomology department, is among five people spotlighted in “The new Latino landscape,” which was posted on Sept. 15. The story by reporters Suzanne Gamboa and Nicole Acevedo concentrates on Latinos in Montana, New Hampshire, Texas, Georgia and North Dakota.www.ndsu.edu
