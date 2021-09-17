CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

NDSU researcher highlighted in national Hispanic Heritage Month article

ndsu.edu
 8 days ago

An NDSU researcher was featured in a recent NBC News story on Hispanic Heritage Month, and how the growing population of Latinos is reshaping the United States. Veronica Calles Torrez, post-doctoral research fellow in the entomology department, is among five people spotlighted in “The new Latino landscape,” which was posted on Sept. 15. The story by reporters Suzanne Gamboa and Nicole Acevedo concentrates on Latinos in Montana, New Hampshire, Texas, Georgia and North Dakota.

www.ndsu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
lpheralddispatch.com

Purdue Northwest celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural, academic events

HAMMOND — Purdue University Northwest will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a variety of cultural and academic events through Oct. 15. The events will examine the history, culture and contributions of the Hispanic and Latinx communities, according to Catalina Rodriguez, interim assistant vice chancellor for Education Opportunity Programs.
SOCIETY
martechseries.com

OUTFRONT Media Launches OOH Campaign to Commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Leaders Honored Across OOH Assets from September 15 to October 15. OUTFRONT Media Inc. celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month by launching its OOH campaign centered on the “Spirit of Orgullo” – taking pride in one’s heritage. Spotlighting 30 of today’s Hispanic and Latinx leaders in various industries, the campaign is currently running on OUTFRONT’s digital OOH assets across the country, with emphasis in markets with large Hispanic and Latinx populations.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Society
State
New Hampshire State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Telemundo#Ndsu#Hispanic#Nbc News#Latinos
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
CBS Denver

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against President Biden & Vice President Harris

(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert announced on Friday, Sept. 24, she introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She says the administration failed “to ensure the national security of the United States and its citizens” with regard to the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The congresswoman, a Republican representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, says she felt it her duty to introduce the articles due to what she describes as the president giving American-made weapons to and aiding enemies. She also accuses the administration of colluding with the Taliban. Lauren Boebert (credit: CBS) “And let me be...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
pensacolavoice.com

6 Reasons Why Are People Moving Out Of California

If you were to ask anyone from outside of the US where they would like to live if they were to move to the US, we’re confident that most people would say either New York or Los Angeles. However, most Americans would disagree with you. One of the latest trends...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
PennLive.com

In Georgia, anti-vaccination supporters have gone from making ‘snide’ remarks to shutting down inoculation drives

ROME, Ga. — Dr. John Cowan cut a lonely figure at a recent Republican rally in northwest Georgia. Not only because a few months earlier he had lost a GOP primary to Marjorie Taylor Greene, the congresswoman serving as the event’s headliner, but because he was offering conservative activists coronavirus vaccines. And there were no takers in the crowd of hundreds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Hurricane Could Destroy Southern Texas

Here's how a powerful hurricane could devastate Houston and Galveston, rendering the entire region uninhabitable for years. Photo by NOAA (Public Domain) The city of Houston is extremely vulnerable. Situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, it has previously been the target of several major hurricanes, including Harvey. Although the damage cost billions of dollars, the city managed to rebuild and stay intact. But someday in the future, many experts predict that Houston won't be so lucky.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Border Patrol pics were ‘misconstrued’ as whipping, photographer says

The photographer who captured the controversial images of Border Patrol agents using horses to keep Haitian migrants from entering the US says the images have been “misconstrued” as showing abusive behavior. The agents depicted in the photos have been accused of using their horses’ reins to whip the migrants to...
IMMIGRATION
KTLA

U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigns over ‘inhumane’ large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise. Even before the migrant […]
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy