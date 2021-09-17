CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA Advisers Endorse Pfizer COVID Booster Only For Those 65 And Over Or At Risk

By Joe Palca
NPR
 8 days ago

An independent committee of experts has recommended that the Food and Drug Administration should not allow Pfizer to provide a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to Americans older than 16. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Pfizer's request to offer a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans 16...

Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
