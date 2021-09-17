CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Napa And Sonoma County Winemakers Are Responding To Climate Change

By Wendy Lee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the premier winemaking regions in the world, the California winemakers of Napa and Sonoma counties are deeply concerned about the impacts of climate change on their vineyards, and ultimately on the quality of wines they produce. As warmer temperatures and wild swings in weather become the norm, every part of winemaking is being scrutinized to find ways to mediate the impact. The soil, water, selection of grapes, timing of the harvest, and even the surrounding ecosystem are all part of this intense effort to continue making world-class wines while simultaneously mitigating the effects of climate change.

