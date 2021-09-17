Billie Eilish Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress to Met Gala After Designer Agrees No More Fur
At the 2021 Met Gala, pop star Billie Eilish appeared on the beige carpet wearing an unexpected ensemble: a custom peach tulle ball gown by Oscar de la Renta. If you’re wondering why a giant dress is so unconventional at a fancy arts benefit, consider the person wearing it. Known for her “goth pop” and green hair, Eilish’s Grace Kelly-inspired look was a departure for the singer and co-chair of the gala. Her dress made waves and earned praise, but it also enacted social change. As a result of her wearing the gown, Oscar de la Renta has agreed to be a fur-free fashion house.mymodernmet.com
Comments / 0