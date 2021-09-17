CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Billie Eilish Wears Oscar de la Renta Dress to Met Gala After Designer Agrees No More Fur

By Sara Barnes
mymodernmet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 2021 Met Gala, pop star Billie Eilish appeared on the beige carpet wearing an unexpected ensemble: a custom peach tulle ball gown by Oscar de la Renta. If you’re wondering why a giant dress is so unconventional at a fancy arts benefit, consider the person wearing it. Known for her “goth pop” and green hair, Eilish’s Grace Kelly-inspired look was a departure for the singer and co-chair of the gala. Her dress made waves and earned praise, but it also enacted social change. As a result of her wearing the gown, Oscar de la Renta has agreed to be a fur-free fashion house.

mymodernmet.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was all sparkles for her Met Gala debut

Lourdes Leon has already made her entry into the world of fashion, and now, she’s cemented her role by attending the industry’s biggest night of the year. Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter bared a lot of skin in a sparkly fuchsia Moschino by Jeremy Scott number, complete with a bikini halter top and matching skirt drowned in sequin embellishments. She looked confident as ever as she wore the ensemble at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, September 13 for her first appearance at the Met Gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Renta
Person
Billie Eilish
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bundles Up In Coach Shearling Coat Worth Nearly $3k In NYC — Photos

She’s still Jenny from the Block! J.Lo looked so stylish as she bundled up in a furry coat by Coach. Jennifer Lopez, 52, was the definition of chic in this Coach jacket! The New York native stayed warm in the nearly $3,000 shearling garment as she stepped out in the Big Apple on Friday, Sept. 24, to a concert rehearsal for Global Citizen. The furry brown jacket featured the brand’s signature oval-gold buttons, which are most commonly seen on their iconic handbags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Met Gala#Instagram A#The New York Times
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Zoë Kravitz's Style and Her 5 Cool Girl Outfit Essentials

Arguably one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood, Zoë Kravitz — and her effortlessly chic, impeccably dressed self — has grabbed the attention of social media recently as images of her and her rumored new boyfriend Channing Tatum began to circulate on the Internet. In the latest installment of our Celebrity Wardrobe Essentials series, we take a look at some of the actor’s best street style moments as well as her cool girl outfit essentials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
districtchronicles.com

What Zendaya Wore to the Venice Film Festival, Photos

Zendaya stole the show when she attended the Venice Film Festival this week. She arrived at the Italian event via boat on Friday, and stepped out to reveal her sleeveless, tan dress. The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

How Cindy Crawford remains a catwalk queen at 55

There was a time when Victoria’s Secret’s skimpy underwear bonanza was the TV lingerie event of the year, complete with supermodels, sorry, ‘Angels’, in glittering wings and big name performances (Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and, er, Andrea Bocelli all made appearances) drawing in audiences of more than 10 million at its peak.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a Black Tee, Skinny Jeans & Slime Green Boots

Jessica Simpson’s style is as versatile as it gets. The actress showed off a more dressed-down take on her signature bold taste this week as she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off for pre-school on Wednesday. For the momentous day, Simpson kept comfortable in a classic black tee and cuffed dark-wash skinny jeans; her outfit also included a slew of glittering necklaces and hoop earrings as well as her signature oversize sunglasses. On her feet, the “Dukes of Hazzard” alumna added in an edgy touch with her choice of black boots; the leather Chelsea-style pair featured slick uppers and a unique contrasting slime...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Billie Eilish leans into old Hollywood look in princess gown at Met Gala

Billie Eilish channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe at the 2021 Met Gala. The young pop star’s blush gown from Oscar de la Renta turned heads on the red carpet. Eilish has never worn the classic American designer for a public event before, and the animal rights activist told the New York Times that she required the fashion brand to stop selling fur before she would agree to wear their gown to fashion’s biggest night.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy