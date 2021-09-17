CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts remain 3.5-point home underdogs to Rams in Week 2

By Kevin Hickey
 8 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts will enter the weekend as 3.5-point home underdogs for the Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, this matchup will remain with the same spread as it did when the week began at 3.5 points. The over/under increased slightly to 48.5 points, bumping up one point from the opening total. The money line shifted dramatically for the Colts (-112) and the Rams (-108).

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the spread changes following the release of the injury reports. The Colts will be without starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot) while the statuses of left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) are up in the air.

The Colts defense struggled against Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who comes from the Sean McVay tree. Without some starters on that side of the ball and without Smith and potentially Fisher, this one could get ugly for Indy.

