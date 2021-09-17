CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Marshon Lattimore a game-time decision on final Saints-Panthers injury report

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJcrT_0bziCVDG00

The final injury report before the New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 game with the Carolina Panthers was revealing, but it didn’t answer every question. For one, star cornerback Marshon Lattimore is officially listed as questionable — following word from Sean Payton earlier on Friday that Lattimore would ultimately be a game-time decision after undergoing surgery on a chipped bone in his thumb from Week 1’s win over the Green Bay Packers.

Now for the bad news. The Saints designated both linebacker Kwon Alexander and defensive end Marcus Davenport to injured reserve, sidelining each of them for at least three weeks. Alexander suffered an elbow injury while Davenport is dealing with a pectoral muscle strain. It’s good that neither is a season-ending issue, and the Saints have backups at the ready in Zack Baun and rookie draft pick Payton Turner, but their losses will be felt.

Corresponding roster moves for Alexander and Davenport going to injured reserve were the promotion of fullback Alex Armah Jr. from the practices quad and the return of linebacker Wynton McManis, a special teams ace who spent time with the Saints in training camp.

As for Carolina: starting left tackle Taylor Moton was limited again with a groin muscle injury, but he’s expected to play. So too was defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who matched playmaking interior lineman Derrick Brown with 43 snaps played last week. The Panthers are not as banged up as the Saints, which could give them an edge on Sunday.

The full Saints-Panthers injury report from Friday, Sept. 17:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Saints Panthers#The Carolina Panthers#The Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
The Independent

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Texans; McCaffrey hurt

Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers eased past the Houston Texans 24-9 on Thursday night despite losing Christian McCaffrey to an injury early in the second quarter.The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2015 when they opened the season 14-0 and reached the Super Bowl.Carolina's top-ranked defense put the squeeze on Houston rookie Davis Mills in his first career start, sacking him four times and holding him to 168 yards passing. Mills was pressed into action after Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury last Sunday and was placed...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Saints Signing CB Marshon Lattimore To Five-Year, $97.6M Extension

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints and CB Marshon Lattimore have agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension that could increase up to $100 million. The contract includes $68.3 million guaranteed and the largest full guarantee at signing for any cornerback in NFL history. Ian Rapoport adds that Lattimore’s deal...
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore downgraded to questionable vs. Packers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has been downgraded to questionable with a knee injury for Sunday’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Lattimore was limited in practice Thursday with the knee injury but was full-go Friday. He was originally not given a game designation, which...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore set to undergo thumb surgery

What a day for Marshon Lattimore. The Saints star cornerback suffered a thumb injury against the Packers on Sunday and will need surgery (via PFT). Of course, this all came hours after he agreed to a five-year, $97.6M extension with New Orleans. Lattimore mostly played through the pain with a...
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints, Marshon Lattimore agree to massive contract extension

One of the biggest offseason questions for the New Orleans Saints was just answered. Following the Saints’ dominant 38-3 win over the Green Bay Packers to begin the 2021 season, news broke that the Saints had agreed to a contract extension with star cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore has been a...
NFL
chatsports.com

Panthers Game Today: Panthers vs Saints injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

The Carolina Panthers are aiming to start their 2021 season with a 2-0 record, with their NFC South rival New Orleans Saints standing in the way this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. This should be a better indicator as to where Matt Rhule’s men are in terms of any potential playoff ambitions, but hopes are definitely high following an opening day victory over the New York Jets.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy