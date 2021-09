As Congress considers the massive $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, Mississippians need to pay attention to an easy-to-overlook provision of the White House’s proposal that would require financial institutions and other financial service providers to report a new, broad array of financial activity to the IRS. As with every large legislative proposal, the details matter – and this is a particularly important detail found deep in the White House’s proposal that every Mississippian concerned with privacy should be aware of.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO