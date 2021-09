The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is expected to discuss the possibility of a one time expansion to the annual signing limits later this week. As it stands today, the NCAA allows each D1 program the ability to sign 25 new players annually provided they stay under the overall limit of 85 total scholarships once fall camp begins. With the NCAA transfer portal madness, some schools are having difficulties reaching the allotted 85 scholarships even if they sign 25 players.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO