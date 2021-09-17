CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Great Lakes Fishing Commission Gives FishPass Update

By Chelsea Dickens
 8 days ago

The Great Lakes Fishery Commission presented an update to the FishPass project during Traverse City’s Downtown Development Authority meeting Friday.

Bob Lambe, GLFC Executive Secretary, says that despite the injunction, and waiting for a hearing from the appeals court, the Union Street Dam must be removed.

“With the delays we’re looking at now, we’re still in 100% on this project, on this location,” he says.

Lambe hopes the hearing before the Michigan Court of Appeals will be in 2022. GLFC joined the lawsuit this spring believing the arguments for the project are strong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30PfGh_0bziApk600
Traverse City Leaders Host Virtual Groundbreaking to Mark Beginning of FishPass Construction

“The need for this is never been greater than it is now,” he says. “We obviously have some pretty strong disagreements with basis of the arguments for the lawsuit, so we joined the appeal and we’re kind of in lockstep with the city going forward,”

Board of Directors for DDA asked Lambe whether the FishPass project would be moved elsewhere if delays from the lawsuit continue.

“The final design very much depends on the actual location for flows and with the river and all that kind of thing, this project as it is designed, is not portable,” Lambe says.

Union Street Dam will need to be removed whether FishPass is a part or not. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy changed the rating of the dam to “fair-poor” in June. According to GLFC, that’s the same rating given to Edenville and Sanford dams near Midland before they failed, causing exceptional damage to the area.

“If I was in a position of authority and I had the rating EGLE has given, what has happened, not just in Midland, but in other areas where dams have reached this sort of state of disrepair, I’d be pretty concerned about the liability,” Lambe says.

“We as a fishery commission would have a difficult time with with the removal of the dam and nothing else happening because we know that habitat upstream is exactly what lamprey are looking for,” he adds. “if the dam were taken out and lamprey went upstream we are obligated, we have no choice, but to go in and start applying lampricide and it’s millions of dollars a year.”

Traverse City can choose to replace the Union Street Dam with a conventional dam for $8-10 million, but the city would pay for it. Meanwhile, FishPass, costing roughly $20 million, is paid for through the partnerships and federal dollars.

The FishPass project was set to start in January but Traverse City resident, Rick Buckhalter, sued the city to stop the project with a question as to whether the city would need to require approval from voters. In December 2020, court denied Buckhalter’s motion for a preliminary injunction to halt the project. Judge Thomas Power later expressed concern about the purpose of the project and it was put on hold. Great Lakes Fishery Commission joined in on the lawsuit as a defendant to defend their interests. In May, Judge Power said the project couldn’t move forward because it was built on park property. In July, Michigan Court of Appeals denied the lawsuit from being reconsidered in an expedited appeal. They would have had to decide whether to put the issue to a city vote before mid-August, but are now waiting for Court of Appeals to make a decision under a normal time frame up to a year and a half.

West Michigan Seniors Celebrate Their ‘Strong’ Sixties

Photoshoots continued throughout Traverse City today for West Michigan 60 Strong. A group of 12 West Michigan residents in their sixties were chosen as 60 Strong ambassadors on Friday. The new program is aimed at keeping senior citizens healthy and helping them navigate Medicare coverage. The 60 Strong ambassadors were...
DNR Raising Money For All Terrain Wheelchairs

Ben Miller is a high school sophomore with a bubbly, social personality. He loves to be outdoors with his family, but it’s not always possible while visiting Michigan State Parks. Ben has muscular dystrophy, confining him to a wheelchair. “I can’t go in mud and and sand,” says Ben. “So,...
Rogers City Celebrates Charging Stations as Electric Vehicles Continue to Rise

Electric Car Chargers keep popping up around Michigan. This time it was in Rogers City. Consumers Energy set up at the local farmers market to celebrate the arrival of two new fast charging stations. “If you’re driving an electric vehicle, you can stop here in Rogers City, power up for half an hour, you’re fully charged and keep on going,” said Brian Wheeler, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.
Governor Whitmer on Michigan’s Historic Budget

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign a historic state budget next week. On Thursday, she visited 9&10 News to talk about the priorities it will fund, and the people it will help. The new budget adds up to nearly $70 billion dollars in spending, thanks to a surplus and federal covid...
Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Church spreads the wealth years after getting large gift. CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A large gift to a small church continues to provide benefits to people in Shiawassee County. Nearly 10 local organizations got grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 from Juddville United Methodist Church. Angel’s Hands Outreach in Owosso received the largest amount. It provides clothing, household items and services to people in need. The founder, Christial Sierra, looked at the $50,000 check and said, “I’m trying not to cry.” The money comes from the estate of Jack and Ruth Walworth. They left more than $2 million with Juddville United Methodist Church. The Rev. Peter Crawford says the church in turn shares it with the community.
Elk Rapids Hosts Scarecrow Competition

Scarecrows are taking over the sidewalks in Elk Rapids. Saturday is downtown Elk Rapids fall festival, and businesses created scarecrows for a little friendly competition. You can pick up a ballot at the cider and donut tend on River street during the festival. The competition has shown how close the...
Northern Michigan Dealerships Impacted by Microchip Shortage

The microchip shortage is impacting dealerships nationwide and Northern Michigan dealerships. At the Babb Ford dealership in Reed City, they say it’s the weirdest situation since being in the car business. They have been open since 1954. “We’re helpless; we have to wait for the manufacture. There are tens of...
MI New Economy Plan Could Improve Northern Michigan

Governor Whitmer announced the MI New Economy Plan at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Tuesday. “Getting back to where we were before COVID-19 isn’t enough. We need to do better,” said Governor Whitmer. “There are too many jobs that don’t pay enough; there aren’t enough workers to fill open jobs and aren’t enough workers with the necessary skills to fill high-skill jobs available.”
Impact100 Traverse City Grant Recipients Announced

Impact100 Traverse City has announced that three nonprofit have received $330,000 in grants. They say Cognition Science and Discovery Center, Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology and Grass River Natural Area were each awarded $110,000 during their annual meeting Tuesday. The three recipients were chosen from five finalists that also...
Venture North Funding Reacts To Gov. Whitmer’s Economic Plan

9&10 spoke with Venture North Funding of Traverse City about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s economic plan, which she unveiled Tuesday from Mackinac Island. Venture North provides loans and resources for small businesses in Northwest lower Michigan. They’re most excited about the emphasis on small business growth in the new plan. The...
Hemingway Inspired Event Supports Hospice Of Michigan

Tickets are on sale for a night to remember filled with food, fun, and cocktails for a good cause. Join Hospice of Michigan for A Hemingway-Inspired Evening in Paris, Havana, and Northern Michigan at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Besser Museum. The entertaining evening of storytelling featuring renowned author Philip Greene, local filmmaker Cat Muncey and the mixologists from The Mockingbird Cocktails & Bartending will benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Harvest Festivals

Fall is here and in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan, Courtney Sheffer breaks down all the fun harvest festivals in our area. Celebrate the end of summer in Antrim County with the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce’s 23rd Annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll find art, flea markets, local brews, tunes, and scarecrows all over town, all built around this year’s theme of “Welcome to the Jungle.” Kick off the morning with a one-mile fun run, check out the Best Dressed Pet Parade at 1 p.m., and a cook-off tournament at 2 p.m. Stop by the beverage tent for local brews and craft drinks, as well as local music from noon until 6 p.m.
Business in Focus: Short’s Brewing Company Pure Michigan Autumn IPA

For the third year, Pure Michigan and Short’s Brewing Company are celebrating the first official day of fall with a toast to Michigan’s awe-inspiring colors, incredible tastes and scenic adventures that are encapsulated in Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, a 100 percent Michigan-grown and harvested IPA that highlights the state’s agricultural bounty and nationally-recognized craft beer industry.
