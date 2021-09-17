Earth Matters: A salmon’s journey, Part 1: The year 1600
Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts exploring the migration of Atlantic salmon. Part 2 will run next Saturday. In the year 1600, high in the watershed of the Kwinitekw (Connecticut) River near what is now the village of Beecher Falls, Vermont, Meskouamegou (Abenaki for salmon) emerged from one of 7,000 salmon eggs laid by her mother in the gravel of a swift-running Kwinitekw tributary now named Hall’s Stream. She would become one of a handful of Atlantic salmon to survive five years of life to return and lay eggs for the next generation.www.recorder.com
