Earth Matters: A salmon’s journey, Part 1: The year 1600

Long after the beginning of time, the Great Mother birthed children and gave them many magical gifts. She gave them a beautiful blue marble floating in the vastness of space, circling around a great warm ball of fire. Upon this blue marble, She gave her children the seas, abundant with fish and other creatures. She gave them the air, carefully designed to stay within the limits of heat and cold so life could flourish. She gave them the land and over eons of time shaped it into the land masses we call continents, while sprinkling many thousands of land forms in the sea. Upon the land, She gave her children mountains and valleys, vast plains and forests, flowers and vegetation. She gave them animal companions, some that walked on the land and others that flew and nested in trees. She gave them fire, the same fire that fuels the Sun, so they could stay warm at night and learn to cook food.

