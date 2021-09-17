CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Matters: A salmon’s journey, Part 1: The year 1600

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This is the first of two parts exploring the migration of Atlantic salmon. Part 2 will run next Saturday. In the year 1600, high in the watershed of the Kwinitekw (Connecticut) River near what is now the village of Beecher Falls, Vermont, Meskouamegou (Abenaki for salmon) emerged from one of 7,000 salmon eggs laid by her mother in the gravel of a swift-running Kwinitekw tributary now named Hall’s Stream. She would become one of a handful of Atlantic salmon to survive five years of life to return and lay eggs for the next generation.

Salmon story: Squeezed out by dams

Editor’s note: This is the second of two parts exploring the migration of Atlantic salmon. The first part ran last Saturday, Sept 18. Meskouamegou, the Atlantic salmon, hatched high in the Kwinitekw (Connecticut) River watershed in 1600, had come from a genetic strain that had evolved for more than 10,000 years, specifically adapted to the ecosystem of the Kwinitekw and its tributaries. Connecticut River salmon had to have extraordinary endurance to migrate 3,000 and more miles, and had to time their spring migration early to avoid warm water and predators.
