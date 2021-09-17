CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Club Want to Win' - Saúl Ñíguez Outlines Chelsea Project Following Champions League Success

By Vayam Lahoti
 8 days ago

Chelsea midfielder Saúl Ñíguez has discussed his side's approach to the transfer market and ambitions for the new season.

The 26-year-old was the Blues' latest signing after joining the European Champions in the final hours of the summer transfer window on August 31.

After emerging through the youth ranks at Atlético Madrid, the Spain international completed a season-long loan move to Stamford Bridge, with an option to make the move permanent for £30 million in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176VLs_0bzi9jgi00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitch stream, the midfielder recently discussed his new side's ambitions for what could potentially be a title-challenging campaign.

Thomas Tuchel's side have bolstered their squad after claiming European glory in May, and will be looking to compete on all fronts with the addition of Romelu Lukaku to their ranks.

Saúl stated that Chelsea's new project under Tuchel is 'ambitious', whilst mentioning that the club, who are aiming for more silverware, have hence added a series of young players to their squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrcfO_0bzi9jgi00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Saúl was hooked at the interval after a shaky display in the Blues' 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend.

"We don’t doubt his (Saúl's) quality or ability to adapt. It takes now maybe a bit of time to get it off his shoulders. The good thing is that he is at the age where he does not worry too much," said Tuchel, in his press-conference ahead of Chelsea's tie against Tottenham.

"He (Saúl) is confident, and the good thing is that everybody in the dressing room and club knows him well. We have played against him, so we know his qualities.

"There are no doubts (over Saúl's ability). The best thing to react is what he did, he trains good and with intensity. This will prepare him for the next time he is on the pitch with us."

