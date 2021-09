It was another chilly start to what warmed to a fantastic fall day. We are going to be cool again tonight with lows dropping into the 50s. Saturday will be beautiful and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We are going to see a rise in the temperatures and humidity into next week. In the tropics, Hurricane Sam is forecast to strengthen and stay out in the Atlantic. Subtropical Theresa is just north of Bermuda and expected to move north and dissipate. There is a wave expected to roll off of the African Coast this weekend. It has a medium chance for development over the next five days.

