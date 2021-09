Six-year-old Alabaman Mirabella O’Brien caught a 16-pound, 5-ounce tripletail that was nearly as big as her last month. The fish is currently a pending IGFA Female Smallfry record for the species. She hooked and reeled the fish to the boat all by herself, which is an impressive feat for such a young angler. Mirabella had some good coaching while she fought the big fish. She was with her dad, Jay O’Brien, who’s a well-known charter captain with Irish Wake Fishing. The duo was out on a “daddy-daughter” fishing trip off of Alabama’s Gulf Coast. O’Brien says Mirabella has been fishing since she was two.

