This Is No Time for Goofy Cop Jokes
The year was 2013, and it was a different time for American cops. “Police reform” wasn’t really on the national radar, Michael Bloomberg was mayor of New York, and Ferguson hadn’t happened. The Rodney King riots were decades in the rearview mirror. Asked to identify a nationally prominent “racial policing incident,” most Americans might well have pointed to the 2009 arrest of Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., or maybe the shooting of Trayvon Martin, which didn’t directly involve a cop. It was in that year that Dan Goor and Michael Schur, who had previously worked on Parks and Recreation, debuted a new show called Brooklyn Nine-Nine.www.city-journal.org
Comments / 0