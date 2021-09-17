In this Dyson Purifier Cool review, we’ll be telling you all you need to know about this air purifier. Our review tests focus on the percentage of particles it removes from the air, at various settings, so you can see exactly how it improves your indoor air quality. We also test how loud the device is, the additional functionality, and the aesthetics of the unit. At the end, we'll tell you whether we think it's good value for money, to help you make an informed buying decision, because the Dyson Purifier Cool is an expensive machine.