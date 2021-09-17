Judgment Day in Canada

Around this time last year, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau vowed to prioritize managing a pandemic over calling for a politically opportunistic election to bolster his party’s power in Parliament. “I do not want an election,” he said. “I think Canadians want politicians to work together to serve them, to build a better future for them and keep them safe during this crisis.” But that was then. Last month, Trudeau called for a snap federal election in an attempt to gain an outright majority for the Liberal Party, betting that the public will reward him for his handling of Covid-19.