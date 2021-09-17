CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Judgment Day in Canada

By Rav Arora
City Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround this time last year, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau vowed to prioritize managing a pandemic over calling for a politically opportunistic election to bolster his party’s power in Parliament. “I do not want an election,” he said. “I think Canadians want politicians to work together to serve them, to build a better future for them and keep them safe during this crisis.” But that was then. Last month, Trudeau called for a snap federal election in an attempt to gain an outright majority for the Liberal Party, betting that the public will reward him for his handling of Covid-19.

www.city-journal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

Canada's Trudeau hammers rival over COVID-19 stance on last day of campaign

MONTREAL/OAKVILLE, Ontario (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, crisscrossing the country making a last pitch to voters before Monday's election, said on Sunday only his Liberals could end the COVID-19 pandemic and accused his main rival of taking the wrong approach. Opinion polls indicate the political advantage moving to Trudeau,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Canada leaders kick off final day of campaign, polls suggest Trudeau has edge

MONTREAL (Reuters) – The leaders of Canada’s main political parties on Sunday kicked off the final day of campaigning ahead of Monday’s election, with polls indicating that the Liberals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold an edge. Trudeau, 49, called the vote two years early to seek public approval for...
ELECTIONS
North Country Public Radio

It's a close race as election day nears in politically polarized Canada

Canada’s federal election on September 20 is only days away, and the national race is looking very close. As of September 15, the Conservative Party led by Erin O’Toole was at 32 per cent and the Liberal Party led by Justin Trudeau was at 31.7%, according to 338canada.com, a leading political opinion poll aggregator site.
ELECTIONS
kfgo.com

All eyes on turnout as Canada’s tight election campaign enters final days

OTTAWA (Reuters) – As Canada’s election race enters its final weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is redoubling efforts to motivate supporters, knowing his bid for re-election on Monday could be doomed by low turnout. Recent opinion polls show Trudeau’s Liberals neck and neck https://graphics.reuters.com/CANADA-ELECTION/zjvqkjkomvx/index.html with the opposition Conservatives led by...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noam Chomsky
Person
Justin Trudeau
investing.com

Canada inflation hits 18-year-high with election just days away

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to an 18-year-high in August, driven by broad upward price pressures, data showed on Wednesday, just days before a hotly contested federal election that could see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals ousted. The rate rose to 4.1% in August, its fastest clip since...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Canadians home after Huawei CFO resolves US charges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged two Canadians who landed in Canada on Saturday following what amounted to a high-stakes prisoner swap involving China the U.S. and Canada. Trudeau greeted Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after their plane landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng on a U.S. extradition request. Many countries labeled China’s action “hostage politics.”Live footage on CTV's news network showed the two men being hugged by Trudeau on the tarmac in the early morning. The two left China just after a top...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Italians come out to demand support for Afghan women

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Italy on Saturday to support Afghan women and demand continued international pressure on the country’s Taliban leaders to let women participate in the educational and political life of the country.Among the groups organizing the protests were members of the Pangea Foundation, which had worked for 20 years on economic development projects for Afghan women before finding itself helping to evacuate them when the Taliban took over. At the protest Saturday, Pangea supporters had a P drawn on their hand. It was the same P that Afghan women wrote on their hands to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Parliament#Canadians#The Liberal Party#Big Tech#Crtc#Liberals#Digital Safety#Conservatives#The New York Post#The Globe And Mail#Twitter#Ravarora1#Getty Images City Journal#Mi
AFP

Merkel makes final push for successor in Germany's knife-edge polls

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet their vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. "It is about your future, the future of your children and the future of your parents," she said at her last rally before the polls, urging strong mobilisation for her conservative alliance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Huawei executive lands in China after deal with US

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returned to China Saturday shortly after two Canadians released from prison in China arrived in Calgary, ending a diplomatic row that has poisoned ties for three years. Meng and the two Canadians -- former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor -- were detained in a bitter spat critics have called "hostage diplomacy". Meng, the 49-year-old daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the billionaire founder of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted release in a Vancouver court hearing after three years of house arrest in Canada while fighting extradition to the United States. This came hours after US prosecutors announced an agreement under which fraud charges against her are to be suspended and eventually dropped.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

German climate activists end hunger strike ahead of election

Two climate activists ended their hunger strike outside parliament after a leading candidate for chancellor of Germany agreed to a public meeting with them following Sunday's general election.The decision came just hours after the hunger strikers had escalated their protest Saturday, refusing liquids in addition to food. They had demanded that Olaf Scholz the candidate for the center-left Social Democrats declare publicly that Germany faces a climate emergency.The hunger strikers said Scholz called them on Saturday afternoon, seven hours after they stopped taking liquids, and agreed to a public meeting within a month after the vote. Scholz...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
AFP

Merkel legacy in balance as party headed for worst score since WWII

German Chancellor Angela Merkel may be lauded abroad for her cool crisis management -- at home, her legacy risks being tarnished by a botched succession with her party projected to return its worst post-war score in Sunday's election. Preliminary results show the conservative CDU-CSU alliance -- with its candidate Armin Laschet -- trailing the Social Democrats and facing the prospect of crashing out of government altogether after 16 years in power. With just around 25 percent of the vote, the party admitted that the losses in its vote share were "bitter" as it had never scored under 30 percent. "Everyone knows: if Laschet loses, then Merkel's legacy too is lost," said the conservative Welt daily.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pelosi hints infrastructure delay as US Congress begins huge week

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expressed confidence a massive infrastructure bill will pass this week but acknowledged it might not get a Monday vote as planned, with fellow Democrats warning critical work remains to meet the party's deadlines. But Pelosi, despite her confidence that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that has already cleared the Senate with bipartisan support will pass the House of Representatives "this week," hinted at potential quicksand ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

German election: Exit polls give centre-left SPD narrow lead in shock for Merkel’s CDU

Swinging to the left for the first time in a generation, Germany elected a new parliament on Sunday that is poised to select a centre-left chancellor to succeed the retiring incumbent, Angela Merkel, as the leader of continental Europe’s most dominant and prosperous nation.After a short but sweet roller-coaster of an election campaign with three different parties taking turns as frontrunners in the quadrennial parliamentary elections, the centre-left Social Democrats led by their colourless Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, came surging from behind -- rising improbably from third to first place over the final five weeks of a forgettable, cautious...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Scrum for chancellery as SPD takes narrow lead in post-Merkel election

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats took a razor-thin lead on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, preliminary results showed, sparking immediate claims from both sides to form the country's next government. Preliminary results published on public television showed Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's SPD with around 24.9 to 25.6 percent of the vote, followed closely behind by Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet on 24.4 to 24.7 percent.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy