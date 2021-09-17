CAT Strategic Metals Provides Results of the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Corporate Officers
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CH) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ('AGSM') that was held on September 10, 2021. The shareholders approved every resolution presented to them as part of the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
