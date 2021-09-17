CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CAT Strategic Metals Provides Results of the Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Corporate Officers

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CH) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ('AGSM') that was held on September 10, 2021. The shareholders approved every resolution presented to them as part of the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on August 18, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla updates its plans for 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) announced new updates for its plans for the 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting. The meeting will take place on Thursday, October 7th, 2021, at 5:30 PM EST, 2:30 PM PST. Tesla has officially announced that the Annual Shareholder Meeting will move from its Fremont, California, vehicle production facility...
FREMONT, CA
dallassun.com

Solera National Bancorp Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on September 16, 2021. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the seven directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year. Holders of 3,128,723 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 72.8% of the 4,299,953 shares entitled to vote.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FRA:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil extraction and remediation technologies, provides the following corporate update. As previously announced, the Canadian cease trade order has...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Infrastructure#The Board Of Directors#Cse#Cattf#Company#National Instrument#Otcmarkets Com
albuquerqueexpress.com

Digatrade Provides September Shareholder Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / DIGATRADE FINANCIAL CORP. (OTC PINK:DIGAF), www.DigatradeFinancial.com, a financial technology services company, today provides the following update to shareholders regarding the current progress made by its equity investment partner Securter Systems Inc ('Securter'). Digatrade owns 4,396,000 (15.42%) of a total issued and outstanding of 28,506,000 shares of Securter Systems and the exclusive marketing and distribution rights to the technology for two key territories: South America and the United Kingdom.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, would like to notify shareholders that have registered and received confirmations that they are welcome to attend the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders on September 27, 2021. Due to COVID-19 and its threat to the community, we are required to follow certain procedures at our upcoming AGM that are aligned with the requirements laid out by public health authorities, the venue provider and the company's policy to keep everyone safe.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Avidian Announces Results of Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ('Avidian' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders (the 'Meeting') held on September 7th, 2021, the shareholders of the Company overwhelmingly voted in favour of the resolutions put forth at the Meeting, including authorizing the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board') to (i) amend the Company's articles to facilitate a distribution to Avidian's shareholders of a certain portion of Hide Tide Resources Corp. ('High Tide') common shares that the Avidian holds and, (ii) to consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.
BUSINESS
audi-mediacenter.com

Annual General Meeting 2020

Automobiles have been built for over 100 years at the Audi site in Neckarsulm. Driven by innovative ideas, passion and perfection, this site has transformed from a factory for knitting machines to a modern automobile production plant. AUDI AG is one of the largest employers in the Heilbronn-Franken economic region, with 15,710 employees (as of: December 31, 2020) working here for the mobility of the future. The company builds the Audi A4, Audi A5 Cabriolet, Audi A6, Audi A7 and Audi A8 and their derivatives at the roughly one million square meter (10,763,910.4 sq ft) site. AUDI AG expanded the plant by approximately 30 additional hectares about six kilometers (3.7 mi) away in the Böllinger Höfe industrial park in the Heilbronn area. This is the headquarters of Audi Sport GmbH and the production site for the Audi R8 high-performance sports car and the fully electric Audi e-tron GT*.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cats
Place
Vancouver, CA
biometricupdate.com

Imageware financial results provide strategic runway: biometrics stocks wrap

Imageware revenues increased by 29 percent to $942,000 for the second quarter of its fiscal 2021 on increases from biometric products and maintenance, according to an earnings call led by CEO Kristin Taylor. Taylor also introduced the company’s interim CFO Mike Shambach, who previously worked with Taylor at Qualcomm and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Isosceles Pharmaceuticals appoints Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA Chief Medical Officer and adds Thomas Harrison, LH.D as a strategic advisor

Growing Isosceles Pharmaceuticals team pushes to develop novel, non-opioid products to treat acute pain. Isosceles Pharmaceuticals welcomed two new team members -- Herbert Neuman, MD, MBA, and Thomas L. Harrison LH.D – to their award-winning mission. The early-stage venture launched two years ago, setting out to formulate and commercialize products that effectively and safely treat post-operative acute pain. Using synthetic cannabidiol manufactured under an FDA drug master file – along with novel parenteral delivery systems – Isosceles Pharmaceuticals is developing a platform of proprietary, non-opioid options. Neuman has joined the company as chief medical officer, while Harrison will serve as a strategic advisor.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Baghel appreciates efforts of pharmaceutical industry

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appreciated the efforts of the Pharmaceutical industry and its workers on Saturday during an event in Raipur on the occasion of the World Pharmacist Day. 'I salute the people associated with the pharmacies for their contribution during the COVID-19...
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Cowin certificates to have full DOB'

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin vaccination certificate with their full date of birth, as per Dr. RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA). The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): JD Institute Of Fashion Technology named and won the "Most Trusted Brand For E-Learning In Fashion, Design, InteriorManagement" IN THE INTERNATIONAL GLORY AWARDS GOA 2021. It was presented by and very popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood "The Son Of India" as Chief Guest on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. reports drop in housing prices, sales

Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Current housing sales plummeted two percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million in August. The reselling of houses made up the majority...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq Stocks Poised to Win in a Post-Pandemic Recovery

The Nasdaq was largely flat on Friday. Costco shares rose after solid earnings from the warehouse retailer. An upgrade for restaurant stocks lifted shares of Chuy's Holdings. The stock market was largely flat on Friday, taking a rest after a turbulent week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was down slightly shortly after noon EDT, but it had bounced back considerably from larger losses earlier in the session.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy