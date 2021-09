After helping video games to catch fire in the West with the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo was ready to follow up with a major upgrade: the SNES. While it led to some consternation among parents who didn't yet understand hardware iteration, the Super Nintendo was a major improvement in every way, from graphical fidelity to sound quality. And as one of the leading console manufacturers of the time, Nintendo enjoyed a golden era of instant classics released on the system. The Super NES library is so massive and high-quality that it was hard to even narrow down a list like this one. But with the insights of our GameSpot editors and the benefit of hindsight, here are some of the absolute best SNES games, listed in alphabetical order. A number of the games listed below are available to play on Nintendo Switch with a Switch Online subscription.

