Carolina's Sebastian Aho says Hurricanes' trolling of Montreal Canadiens with Jesperi Kotkaniemi ...

On Saturday afternoon, Montréal Canadiens ‘ general manager Marc Bergevin completed a trade with the Arizona Coyotes for forward Christian Dvorak. The addition of Dvorak addresses a key need that appeared suddenly when Bergevin declined to match the offer sheet the Carolina Hurricanes extended to Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The offer sheet came at a time when many Habs’ fans were beginning to see the upside in Kotkaniemi and just when he began to show some serious consistent upside. The Canadiens and their fans shouldn’t fret too much, though. Dvorak possesses many similar attributes to Kotkaniemi in addition to established experience as a second-line centre.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO