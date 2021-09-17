Carolina's Sebastian Aho says Hurricanes' trolling of Montreal Canadiens with Jesperi Kotkaniemi ...
CHICAGO -- Carolina center Sebastian Aho was amused by the Hurricanes' offer-sheet trolling of the Montreal Canadiens. In 2019, Aho signed a restricted-free-agent offer sheet with the Canadiens for five years and $42 million, which the Hurricanes quickly matched. Last month, Carolina turned the tables and signed Montreal restricted free agentJesperi Kotkaniemi to a one-year, $6.1 million offer sheet, which the Canadiens opted not to match.abc11.com
