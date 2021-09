TOWSON, MD—In the latest effort to attract and retain qualified applicants for critical public safety positions, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced employment bonus incentives for new hires in the Baltimore County Police Department and the Baltimore County Department of Corrections. “We are committed to doing everything we can to recruit the best-qualified candidates into these vital roles … Continue reading "Olszewski announces new hiring incentives for Baltimore County Police Department, Department of Corrections" The post Olszewski announces new hiring incentives for Baltimore County Police Department, Department of Corrections appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO