(KNSI) — The new Raising Cane’s restaurant in St. Cloud is set to open in less than a month. The St. Cloud location, the company’s first outside the Twin Cities, has a scheduled opening date of October 12th. In a press release, Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants, Jessica Mohanna, says the company is excited to expand its brand outside of the Twin Cities area. The St. Cloud Raising Cane’s location will be its 12th in the state but first to feature a multi-lane drive-thru. The restaurant is also looking to hire around 100 workers to staff it.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO