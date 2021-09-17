Our earth bodies, ourselves

“Humankind has always been very curious and driven to find out about life forms in outer space, but not so curious about life forms on the planet,” Giovanni Aloi remarked as he showed me each work of art included in “Earthly Observatory,” an exhibition that he curated with artist/scientist Andrew S. Yang. Over 30 artists are included in this expansive and almost overwhelming exploration of natural history in art, currently on view at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s Galleries at 33 E. Washington. Aloi and Yang are both SAIC faculty members and chose the word “earthly” for the exhibition’s title to convey the idea that we are all of the earth and we should not see ourselves as separate from the other creatures that exist on this planet.