CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Our earth bodies, ourselves

By Mána H. Taylor
CHICAGO READER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Humankind has always been very curious and driven to find out about life forms in outer space, but not so curious about life forms on the planet,” Giovanni Aloi remarked as he showed me each work of art included in “Earthly Observatory,” an exhibition that he curated with artist/scientist Andrew S. Yang. Over 30 artists are included in this expansive and almost overwhelming exploration of natural history in art, currently on view at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago’s Galleries at 33 E. Washington. Aloi and Yang are both SAIC faculty members and chose the word “earthly” for the exhibition’s title to convey the idea that we are all of the earth and we should not see ourselves as separate from the other creatures that exist on this planet.

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana

Sept 25 (Reuters) - At least three people died on Saturday and some passengers were injured after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana, an official at the local sheriff's office said. The National Transportation Safety Board said late on Saturday it will investigate the incident. The Seattle-bound Empire Builder...
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Marengo, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Birds, IL
Reuters

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

AACHEN/POTSDAM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germans went to the polls on Sunday in a national election too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the...
ELECTIONS
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Art Museum#Art Institute Of Chicago#The Field Museum#Polar Studies#Saic Galleries#The Chicago Reader

Comments / 0

Community Policy