Wapello County school filing deadline hits

OTTUMWA — School board candidate filings for November’s election were received late this week by the Wapello County Auditor's Office. Several school districts in the county, as well as Indian Hills Community College, have multiple seats on the ballot for the Nov. 2 city/school election. There are no primaries in school elections.

Ottumwa Community School District

It appears as though there will be two new faces on the Ottumwa school board in 2022. Three seats, currently held by Jeremy Weller, Jeff Bittner and Nancy Manson, expire this year. However, of those three members, only one is seeking re-election.

Weller is the lone incumbent on the ballot. The other two candidates are Jan Wetrich and Becky Ingle.

Ottumwa’s school board is composed of seven members. Elections are staggered four-year terms in an at-large format. The remaining members’ terms expire in 2023.

Cardinal Community School District

Like Ottumwa, Cardinal’s school board is an at-large format with staggered four-year terms. The board is comprised of five members, and two seats are up for grabs in November.

Those seats are currently held by Andy Noe and Timothy Albert, and both are seeking re-election. No other candidates filed.

The remaining three seats expire in 2023.

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District

This school district runs on a director district format for its seven members. It also is unique in that it spans multiple counties. Terms for Director District 1, held by Mike Mayberry; Director District 2, held by Patrick Powers; Director District 6, held by Patti Maloy; and Director District 7, held by David Friedman; are on the ballot this year.

In the first district, two candidates filed to replace Mayberry: Eric Dean Lenox and Lara Vandello. That district covers the town of Fremont in Mahaska County.

Powers is seeking re-election in Director District 2, with Micah Van Mersbergen as a challenger. The district covers a portion of Columbia Township in Wapello County; Cedar Township and portions of Harrison and White Oak townships in Mahaska County; and the portion of Benton Township that lies in the EBF school district in Keokuk County.

There is one candidate filing for the sixth district: Curt M. Howk. The district covers the town of Chillicothe and Center Township in Wapello County as well as portions of Cass and Polk townships within the county.

Director District 7 has two new names on the ballot: Eric Klyn and Scott Pilcher. The district covers the town of Blakesburg, Adams Township and the southeast portion of Polk Township in Wapello County; Mantua and Urbana townships in Monroe County; and the northwest portion of Marion Township in Davis County.

The remaining districts, 3-5, expire in 2023.

Indian Hills Community College

The IHCC Board of Trustees has four of its nine seats open in 2021, and its representatives are divided by districts. The four districts up for election are 1, 4, 5 and 8. District 2 also has an opening to fill a vacancy.

In District 1, incumbent Beth Danowsky is the lone candidate. The district covers Keota, North Mahaska, Pekin and Sigourney school districts. Additionally, it covers the portion of the Tri-County School District that lies in IHCC’s area, as well as Precincts 1 and 3 of the Oskaloosa School District.

Riley Sheetz is the only candidate that filed to fill the vacancy in District 2, which covers the Oskaloosa School District with the exceptions of Precincts 1 and 3.

In District 4, Lori Yates has filed for the seat currently held by Tom Keck and is the lone candidate. This district covers the portion of Cardinal Schools not in Davis or Van Buren counties as well as part of the Ottumwa School District: Precincts 1, 5, 6, 7 and Agency, Dahlonega, Keokuk and Polk townships.

Incumbents Richard J. Gaumer of District 5 and Jerry Kirkpatrick of District 8 are the lone candidates in their respective districts.

District 5 covers Ottumwa School District precincts 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and Highland Township.

District 8 covers Centerville, Moravia and Moulton-Udell school districts as well as the northwest and southwest precincts of the Davis County School District.

Members serve four-year terms and are elected in staggered format. Districts 1, 2, 3, 6, and 9 have terms that expire in 2023.