The Los Angeles Chargers are tired of seeing Austin Ekeler on the injury report, but unfortunately, he’s back at it again in 2021. Now, we could get deep into the weeds of the Chargers’ curse, but it’s not that serious yet. Hopefully, this is the year the Bolts can finally keep their star players healthy because they have a lot of talent on the roster. Will Ekeler play this week, and what is his fantasy football outlook for Week 1 if he does?

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO