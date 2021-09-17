Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Cleared to start Sunday

Valera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays. Valera started at third base in each of the Blue Jays' last four games, going 5-for-14 with a double and seven RBI. Despite the uptick in work, Valera still looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with the lefty-hitting Jake Lamb, who gets the starting nod Wednesday with righty Michael Wacha on the hill for Tampa Bay. Three of Valera's last four starts came against left-handed starting pitchers or primary pitchers.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO