Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Cleared to start Sunday

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerrios (abdomen) will start with no restrictions Sunday against the Twins, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Berrios has felt good the past few days after dealing with left abdominal tightness during Tuesday's outing, so he'll remain on a five-day schedule and take the mound Sunday. The right-hander has a 1.98 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB in 27.1 innings across his past four starts, and he'll attempt to continue that strong form versus last-place Minnesota.

wiartonecho.com

Blue Jays red-hot September finally takes a day off; Berrios hurting

It was the kind of night where you might catch yourself wishing they had saved just one of those seemingly endless string of home runs for a game like this one. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The run of offensive excellence couldn’t...
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays right-hander Berrios won't miss any time after abdominal scare

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios is feeling fine after leaving his last outing with an abdominal injury and will make his next start Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, manager Charlie Montoyo said before Friday's series opener. Berrios pulled himself out of a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays...
MLB
chatsports.com

Blue Jays: Berrios is quietly ranking on the Major League leaderboards

Jose Berrios has been playing well for the Blue Jays as of late, a good sign after what the club had to give up in order to bring him North of the border. After sending top prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods-Richardson the opposite way to Minnesota, Berrios had a great start in Toronto but did struggle on the August road trip, giving up eight earned runs through 9.0 innings with seven walks to six strikeouts through two outings.
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins stymied by their former ace Jose Berrios in loss to Toronto

TORONTO — Et tu, Jose?. The Twins' disheartening tour through the AL East concluded Sunday with a 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays, but this one came with a twist: The vintage Jose Berrios performance that years past could rescue them from such dismal stretches this time felt like piling on.
MLB
Minnesota State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Blue Jays' Jose Berrios returns to face Twins with a taste of Minneapolis in mind

Jose Berrios walked to Target Field ahead of Thursday's game, taking in the city he called home not too long ago. Berríos had played for the Twins since 2016 until his July 30 trade to the Toronto Blue Jays. He'll pitch as a visitor in Minneapolis for the first time Friday, the second game of his team's four-game series against the Twins.
MLB
dallassun.com

Jays' Jose Berrios returns to Minnesota to face ex-mates

Jose Berrios has made 63 career starts at Target Field in Minneapolis. However, Friday night will mark his first as a visiting player when the 27-year-old right-hander takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins. Berrios (12-8, 3.45 ERA), a two-time All-Star and a first-round pick...
MLB
northwestgeorgianews.com

Reusse: Blue Jays’ Berrios might still be the Twins’ pitcher of the year

The Baseball Writers Association of America granted a chapter to the Twin Cities to coincide with the arrival of the Twins for the 1961 season. There was only one award publicized at season's end, and that went to Harmon Killebrew as the team MVP. A year later, the chapter went...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Breyvic Valera: Retreats to bench after four starts

Valera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays. Valera started at third base in each of the Blue Jays' last four games, going 5-for-14 with a double and seven RBI. Despite the uptick in work, Valera still looks to be stuck in the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with the lefty-hitting Jake Lamb, who gets the starting nod Wednesday with righty Michael Wacha on the hill for Tampa Bay. Three of Valera's last four starts came against left-handed starting pitchers or primary pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Rests Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles. Kirk gets the afternoon off after catching seven innings Saturday night, a game in which he went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk. Danny Jansen is catching and batting seventh Sunday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Corey Dickerson: Not starting Wednesday

Dickerson isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays. Dickerson went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss, and he'll be excluded from the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games. Randal Grichuk will start in center field and bat eighth. With a pair of back-to-back three-hit games, Grichuk may have at least temporarily supplanted Dickerson for an everyday spot in the outfield versus right-handed pitching.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Steven Matz: Good enough for win Sunday

Matz (12-7) earned the win over Baltimore on Sunday despite allowing five runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings. When Matz left the contest, Toronto held a 22-5 lead, although reliever Trent Thornton allowed a couple of runs in the seventh. Needless to say, Matz got away with less than his best in the lopsided game. He allowed more than two earned runs for the first time since July 28. The southpaw has a 3.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 128:38 K:BB in 135 innings overall. He projects for a home start versus Minnesota next weekend.
MLB
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Jake Lamb batting ninth on Sunday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Lamb will start at first base on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Zac Lowther and the Orioles. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.7 FanDuel points...
MLB

