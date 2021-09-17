Blue Jays' Jose Berrios: Cleared to start Sunday
Berrios (abdomen) will start with no restrictions Sunday against the Twins, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Berrios has felt good the past few days after dealing with left abdominal tightness during Tuesday's outing, so he'll remain on a five-day schedule and take the mound Sunday. The right-hander has a 1.98 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 30:2 K:BB in 27.1 innings across his past four starts, and he'll attempt to continue that strong form versus last-place Minnesota.www.cbssports.com
