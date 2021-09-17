CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steely Dan: Preview New Live Album ‘Northeast Corridor,’ Donald Fagen’s ‘The Nightfly Live,’ Out 9/24 (Pre-Order)

By Rock Cellar Magazine Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 24 will bring a pair of new releases from Steely Dan. The first, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! was, per a news release, recorded across tour dates at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, & more, and showcases selections from Steely Dan’s extraordinary catalog of slinky grooves, sleek subversive lyrics, and infectious hits.

