CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha, Saint-Max trade super goals in super draw

By Andy Edwards
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha and Allan Saint-Maximin traded sensational first-half goals as their sides played to a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park on Friday. Raphinha opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Saint-Maximin hit back with a fantastic solo effort just before halftime. The draw makes point no. 2 of the season for Newcastle, while Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa now have three and remain winless with reports of growing discontent inside the club (more below).

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Leeds winger Raphinha: Bielsa and I on same wavelength

Leeds United winger Raphinha says he and manager Marcelo Bielsa are on the same wavelength. Despite their slow season start, Raphinha insists European qualification is a realistic target. He told the Daily Mail: "I hate losing and my team-mates feel this way, too. "Bielsa is the same. He has even...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Allan Saint-Maximin promises more after inspiring Newcastle draw with Leeds

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle’s pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa’s men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James’ Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Leeds predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League

Leeds have had a difficult start to the season that has so far failed to yield a Premier League win, but they will be hoping to change that with a trip to Newcastle on Friday night. Marcelo Bielsa has watched his both create plenty of chances in their four games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Raphinha
Person
Karl Darlow
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Newcastle 1-1 Leeds in Premier League 2021

Raphinha wins the position and manages to make a slight contact, but the ball arrives without force to the goalkeeper. Both Newcastle and Leeds are already at St. James' Park, ready to play a new chapter in the current tournament. 2:48 PM4 days ago. Requests for explanation. Marcelo Bielsa asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

Saint-Maximin saves point for Newcastle against Leeds

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle had Allan Saint-Maximin’s brilliance to thank after coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the Premier League. The 24-year-old Frenchman blasted home a superb equalizer to cancel out Raphinha’s opener on a night when sections of the 50,000 crowd at St. James’ Park once again chanted for Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to go. Both sides are still awaiting a first league win of the season and the 60-year-old Bruce knows his critics are far from placated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle vs Leeds: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Newcastle and Leeds meet on Friday night both looking for a first win of the new Premier League season, taking only three points between them from four games each so far. After opening with back-to-back defeats, the Magpies managed to get a draw against Southampton at the end of August but were heavily beaten by Manchester United last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Raphinha Saint Max#Newcastle 1 Lrb#Magpies#Brazilian
chatsports.com

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds: Allan Saint-Maximin's fine individual goal spares beleaguered Steve Bruce yet more Toon misery after Raphinha fired the visitors ahead after just 13 minutes

Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb individual goal to rescue a point for Newcastle and under-pressure manager Steve Bruce in a riveting 1-1 draw against Leeds at St James' Park under the Friday night lights. Leeds winger Raphinha opened the scoring fortuitously, his wicked bending cross bouncing into the corner after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Allan Saint-Maximin promises more goals after scoring a stunning equaliser to hand Newcastle a Premier League draw against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United side

Allan Saint-Maximin is confident there is more to come from him after he lit up Newcastle's pulsating Premier League encounter with Leeds. The mercurial Frenchman scored a stunning equaliser to hand the Magpies a 1-1 Premier League draw with Marcelo Bielsa's men on Friday evening, and might even have snatched victory at the death after treating the St James' Park faithful to a virtuoso display of high-octane dribbling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Newcastle and Leeds stay in doldrums after 1-1 draw

NEWCASTLE, England, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Newcastle United and Leeds United fought out a 1-1 draw in an entertaining Premier League clash at St James' Park on Friday and the result did neither side any favours as it stretched their winless starts to five games. The result left Newcastle 18th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leeds captain Cooper concedes 'frustration' after Newcastle draw

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Newcastle United. The Whites went into the lead at St James' Park through Raphinha, before the match was drawn level shortly before the interval. The second half saw both teams searching for the win but neither could find...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Nwakaeme scores fourth Super Lig goal in a row for Trabzonspor

The Nigeria striker earned a point for the Black Sea Storm to keep their unbeaten start to the league campaign. Trabzonspor player Anthony Nwakaeme continued his fine goalscoring run in the Turkish Super Lig with his fourth goal of the season in their 2-2 draw against Galatasaray on Sunday. Nwakaeme...
SOCCER
BBC

Super League: Leeds Rhinos 36-12 Hull KR - Hosts coast to end-of-season win

Tries: Lui, Prior, Holroyd, Myler, Donaldson, Handley Goals: Martin 6. Leeds ended the regular Super League season with a comfortable win against Hull KR before the play-offs. The hosts led 24-6 at half-time courtesy of tries from Robert Lui, Matt Prior, Tom Holroyd and Richie Myler, with Mikey Lewis scoring KR's only try.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy