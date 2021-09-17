Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha, Saint-Max trade super goals in super draw
Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha and Allan Saint-Maximin traded sensational first-half goals as their sides played to a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park on Friday. Raphinha opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Saint-Maximin hit back with a fantastic solo effort just before halftime. The draw makes point no. 2 of the season for Newcastle, while Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa now have three and remain winless with reports of growing discontent inside the club (more below).soccer.nbcsports.com
