3 keys to the game against the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are coming off a tough 28-16 defeat at home against the Seattle Seahawks, so they’ll be looking to bounce back with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town. There’s a ton of key Colts players who have not practiced all week, so we’re going to have to keep an eye on that going into the weekend. But regardless of those injuries, they’re still a well-coached team with a powerful running game and an offensive line that is arguably the best in the National Football League.