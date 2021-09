The LA Rams had reason to be nervous. This was his first start for the LA Rams, and nobody knew what the team should expect, or even could expect. While he had been one of the more dependable players in the past, this was a new day, a new game, and a new role. No, we’re not talking about veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Rather we’re chatting about the LA Rams starting outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO