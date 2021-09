COLLEGE PARK, MD – No. 8 Maryland was dominant on both sides of the ball as they took down High Point, 2-0 to move to 6-1 overall. The Terps spent the entire first half methodically trying to break down the Panthers' defense with quick passes from side to side, looking to find a proper opening for a scoring chance. Shots from Joshua Bolma and Brett St. Martin both required saves with the High Point struggling to gain any sustained possession. Maryland started to apply even more pressure as Hunter George fired a shot on goal that was saved as was Bolma's follow-up chance. Justin Gielen was the man who broke the scoreless tie as Brayan Padilla's shot ricocheted off of a High Point defender landed right on the right foot of Gielen who calmly put it behind the goalie.

