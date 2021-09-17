White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Scratched from lineup

Bummer (3-5) did not allow a hit or walk while striking out one over a scoreless seventh inning to pick up the win over the Angels on Tuesday. Starter Lucas Giolito came off the injured list and was removed after 87 pitches and four innings with the White Sox leading 7-3. That left the door open for a reliever to pick up the win, but the official scorer bypassed two relievers to credit Bummer with the win. The two relievers prior to Bummer combined to allow five baserunners over two scoreless innings. Bummer has pitched well of late, giving up one run with no walks and seven strikeouts over the last six innings.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO