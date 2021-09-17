White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Scratched from lineup
Sheets is no longer listed in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers. Sheets was replaced in the lineup by Tim Anderson, who will start at shortstop and push Romy Gonzalez to Sheets' spot in right field. It's unclear if Sheets is dealing with an injury or if the White Sox have simply decided that Anderson is in fact ready to play every day despite previously indicating he'd be eased back into action upon his return from a hamstring injury.www.cbssports.com
