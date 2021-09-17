Week 3 CFB Player Props Primer

Jameson Williams, Alabama | 3.5 Receptions/68.5 Yards. It’s difficult to understate just how impressive it is for Jameson Williams to waltz into a wildly talented Alabama WR room in the offseason and wrest control of the starting outside WR2 role alongside John Metchie in his very first season on campus. A steady stream of glowing camp reports were proven correct when Williams smoked Miami’s secondary for a 94-yard score on a post route, displaying the speed and explosion that camp insiders foreshadowed. He wrapped up his debut against Miami by reeling in 4-of-6 passes for 126 yards, 31.5 YPC and a touchdown. Perhaps most encouraging is his 20.2 yard average target depth, showing that the Tide staff view him as a big-play threat.