Evergy will keep open part of its Lawrence coal plant to run occasionally on natural gas despite earlier plans to shutter it completely and fall short of earlier pledges to add massive amounts of solar power to the electric grid, the utility revealed in regulatory filings this week. Earlier this year, Evergy filed its “integrated […] The post Evergy scales back plans to add solar power by 2024, will keep Lawrence plant partially open appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO