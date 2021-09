The Gilbert Town Council approved contracts to assess the condition of infrastructure pipelines along the Western Canal. The contracts move along a second look at options to rehabilitate the pipelines. After a first look at the 35-year-old sewer line, the town planned an eminent domain action on the backyards of 24 homeowners along the canal to rehabilitate the line and give the town permanent access to the maintenance holes, some of which are in yards.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 18 DAYS AGO