ESXi and SD-Cards

I read this KB about SD card https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/85685. and I know new esxi storage lay-out has changed and has added new part ESX-OS DATA . As I understood the main reason we have to immigrate from SD-Card to disk such as ssd disk , nvme disk , ...for install esxi is for the size of OS-DATA partition is increasing and SD-CRAD size is not suitable for it and the other write has been increased in new version of ESXi in this partition (OS-DATA) that SD card cannot tolerate it correctly.