CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

The Locksmith's Pick Six For Week 3

By Tom Luicci
TMGSports
TMGSports
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IJMY_0bzhzGth00

There's no shortage of quality games this weekend, from Alabama-Florida (Bryce Young's first road test) to Auburn-Penn State (Bo Nix's latest attempt to pass a major road test) to the 50th anniversary of "The Game of The Century," when former rivals Nebraska and Oklahoma square off (and how badly could the Cornhuskers use a Johnny Rodgers type right now?).

Two games in particular offer added intrigue. Cincinnati visits Indiana in a game that will help shape the season for the winner and Fresno State, perennially pesky, visits unbeaten UCLA, which is still trying to prove itself as the real deal.

That's it for the intro. Let's get right to the games after a 5-1 mark against the spread last week.

Florida State over WAKE FOREST, taking 5

Here's the thinking: 2-0 Wake isn't this good yet and 0-2 Florida State isn't this bad. There's no sugarcoating the Seminoles' loss to Jacksonville State but the reality is they have now lost twice on the game's final play (the other being to Notre Dame). Mike Norvell at least has an option at QB in McKenzie Milton if Jordan Travis continues his mistake-prone ways and RB Jashaun Corbin (253 rushing yards) is averaging 8.4 yards per carry. Wake has beaten ODU and Norfolk State -- two teams that didn't even play last year. This is a huge step up for a suspect offense.

Cincinnati at INDIANA, giving 4

Until the Bearcats are in officially the Big 12 all of these games against Power 5 teams are a referendum for their playoff prospects. Cincy hasn't come close to playing its best yet -- a positive this early -- and QB Desmond Ridder knows how to will this team to victory. He has done it in plenty of big spots. Balance on offense and physical defense remain Cincy's traits. Not sure what to make of the Hoosiers yet. They suffered a bad loss to a good Iowa team and beat Murray State handily but QB Michael Penix Jr. still seems to be working his way back from his injury. The offense has been spotty to this point.

Nebraska over OKLAHOMA, taking 22

Not predicting an upset here, but isn't it time that Scott Frost's team shows it can be competitive in a big spot? A bad loss to Illinois started the year and wins over Fordham and Buffalo have followed, with one positive throughout: Veteran QB Adrian Martinez is finally playing the best football of his career, with no interceptions yet and a team-leading 256 rushing yards. Sooners have plenty of firepower but is anyone convinced that their defense is playoff-caliber after allowing 35 points to Tulane? Spencer Rattler, for all of his early Heisman hype, already has two INTs. Thinking the Cornhuskers can be competitive here. If not, just fire Frost already.

PENN STATE over Auburn, giving 6

We've seen QB Sean Clifford come through in a big spot already in the Nittany Lions' 16-10 win at Wisconsin. Maybe he has finally developed the consistency that has eluded him to this point. This Penn State defense looks to be a good one and James' Franklin's team now knows the Big Ten East and a playoff spot is up for grabs with Ohio State showing vulnerability. Tigers have beaten Akron and Alabama State and no one ever knows which Bo Nix will show up at QB. Too often, it has been the mistake-prone one. This is a huge test in a difficult environment -- against a quality defense. That's not a recipe for success for Auburn.

Virginia Tech over WEST VIRGINIA, taking 3

Still skeptical about QB Braxton Burmeister's ability to elevate the Hokies, but he has played well and Tech already owns a quality win by beating North Carolina. This is a defense that has already recorded nine sacks with four interceptions through two games. Mountaineers, opening-game losers to Maryland (allowing 499 yards to the Terps), had a scrimmage last game against LIU that served no purpose. QB Jarrett Doege can be pressured into mistakes, which Tech needs to capitalize on.

Fresno State over UCLA, taking 11 1/2

Have been on the Bruins' bandwagon since the start, but after a pair of peak performances this game exudes letdown -- and the Bulldogs are more than capable of an upset. UCLA's running back tandem of Brittain Brown and Zac Charbonnet have been outstanding to this point, and Chip Kelly will no doubt ride those two again here. Fresno isn't a team that will cower in the Rose Bowl, having already forced Oregon to earn a 31-24 win. QB Jake Haener has eight TDs, no interceptions and has rushed for three scores. It's a huge game for Fresno; it sure looks like a letdown game for UCLA.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 5-1

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 9-3

Home team in CAPS

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFL
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
AP

Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead Thursday at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Bo Nix
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucla Football#Locksmith#Ohio State#American Football#Auburn Penn State#Cornhuskers#Fresno State#Seminoles#Jacksonville State#Notre Dame#Qb#Odu#Cincy#Hoosiers#Fordham#Sooners#Penn State#The Nittany Lions#Franklin#Virginia Tech
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
NOTRE DAME, IN
NBC Sports

How Bosa's pressure enabled Greenlaw's pick-six vs. Lions

Dre Greenlaw was the man who crossed the goal line with the football on Sunday to give the 49ers the team's first defensive touchdown of the 2021 season, but NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger explains how Nick Bosa's relentless pressure helped make it happen. "When Nick Bosa is on the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
TMGSports

TMGSports

New York City, NY
82
Followers
162
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

TMGSports is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of college athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy