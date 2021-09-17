Maine files claim against teenagers over racist graffiti

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine’s attorney general said Friday he has filed a complaint under the Maine Civil Right Acts against a pair of Bangor teenagers who are accused of spray-painting racial threats on the vehicle of a local man.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said the complaint was filed in Penobscot County Superior Court. It states that the two teens spray-painted the threats and racial epithets on a vehicle of a Bangor man who is of Pakistani descent.

The complaint requests an order to prohibit the teens from having any contact with the man in the future and to prevent them from further violations of the civil rights act. Frey said the “egregious racist messages on the vehicle victimize not only the property owner, but all people of color in the Bangor community and across the state.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations welcomed the civil rights complaint. The state is treating the incident “with the seriousness it deserves,” said Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesperson for CAIR.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if the teens had lawyers.