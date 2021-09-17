Military theme planned for Whiteford Homecoming Week

OTTAWA LAKE -- Next week is homecoming week at Whiteford High School. This year’s homecoming theme is “Honoring Our Military, Remembering Our History.” Each class will represent a military program. Seniors will represent the Army; juniors, Marines; sophomores, Navy, and freshmen, Air Force. Classes will build a float based on their branch. Military veterans from each branch will be on the floats, which will be displayed and pulled during the homecoming game halftime festivities.