Bismarck, ND

North Dakota judge upholds law limiting collection of old oil and gas royalties

By Jeremy Turley
Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A Watford City judge has upheld a recently passed law that sets limits on how far back oil companies must pay old royalties to North Dakota. Companies agree to pay oil and natural gas royalties and any late fees to the state for the right to extract publicly owned minerals, but industry-backed legislation approved earlier this year by the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum retroactively established a statute of limitations for state collections of royalty payments, meaning the Department of Trust Lands can't require firms to pony up on outstanding royalty bills from before August 2013.

