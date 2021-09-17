CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fresh Air' Remembers George Wein, Founder Of The Newport Jazz Festival

By Fresh Air
ksmu.org
 8 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, in for Terry Gross. George Wein, the pioneering music impresario who created the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954 and the Newport Folk Festival in 1959, died Monday. He was 95 years old. Early on, Wein's Newport Jazz Festival helped rejuvenate Duke Ellington's career and revived the career of Miles Davis after years of decline from heroin addiction. We're going to listen to Terry's 2003 interview with George Wein, recorded at the time of the publication of his autobiography, which was called "Myself Among Others: A Life In Music."

