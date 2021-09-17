When is the ‘Dune’ HBO Max Release Date?
We’re nearly a month away from what could be Timothée Chalamet‘s biggest weekend ever. That’s right, both Dune and The French Dispatch are set to hit theaters on the same weekend in October, and we’re ready for both star-studded movies to take the world by storm. But as per HBO Max‘s new Warner Bros. release schedule, is Dune only heading to theaters? Or will we get to watch that one from the comfort of our own homes? We’ve got all the deets surrounding the release of Denis Villeneuve‘s space epic.decider.com
Comments / 0