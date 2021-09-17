CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’ on Netflix, Where A Flawed Dad Drives The Search For His Lost Son

By Johnny Loftus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten and directed by Daniel Sandu, who explored similar lengths of inner turmoil and outward forms of orthodoxy with his 2017 feature One Step Behind the Seraphim, The Father Who Moves Mountains (Netflix) plumbs the depths of a dad’s soul when his only son from a first, fractured marriage goes missing in the formidable, snow swept Carpathian Mountains. He’ll do anything to find what he lost, but what’s missing isn’t just his son.

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Grown Ups’ On Netflix, Where Adam Sandler Gets His Funny Gang Together For A Middle School Reunion

Long before Adam Sandler inked a Netflix deal and gave us gifts like Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween, he was making blockbuster comedies with the usual suspects (Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Kevin James, to name a few). They may not be critical darlings, but these Happy Madison flicks have raked in the big bucks time and time again. Among them is Grown Ups, a comedy featuring much of Sandler’s crew – and it’s now streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime for all you Sandler fans and casual viewers alike.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Y: The Last Man’ On FX On Hulu, Where A Virus Kills Any Mammal With A Y Chromosome — Except For One Man And His Monkey

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Edens Zero' on Netflix, a New Space-Adventure Anime From the Creator of 'Fairy Tail'. Y: The Last Man, based on a DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, sets up an intriguing idea: What happens when suddenly the only people left on Earth are biological women? Both the comic and the series, where showrunner Eliza Clark (Extant) has assembled a production with a female writing staff and women in top positions on the crew, aim to look at the implications of a world without biological males, and the struggles that the women that are still alive will have re-establishing that society.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Secrets, Lies And Private Eyes’ On Discovery+, Where Viewers Ride Along With Private Investigators

Ever wonder how private investigators really do their jobs? We’re not talking ones that look like a 35-year-old Tom Selleck and live in Hawaii, but real ones who are doing things like trailing cheaters or trying to get convicts off death row. The docuseries Secrets, Lies and Private Eyes follows around different groups of P.I.s as they do the various types of work they offer prospective clients.
Renny Harlin
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Stronghold’ on Netflix, a Gritty French Thriller About Three Cops Working the Gray Areas of the Law

Netflix’s The Stronghold is a BOATS (Based On A True Story, of course) movie, sort of — it opens with a disclaimer that it’s inspired by facts, but characters and events are fictional. So I believe that means it’s “truthy,” using a 2012 police corruption scandal in Marseille to tell the story of three wholly fictional cop characters who were caught in the middle of it. I understand the necessity of a disclaimer used to assert the difference between ACTUAL REALITY and a movie that’s made with actors and a script and artificial lighting and wholly fictionally staged events. Gotta cover your butts, I guess. But it’s all moot if it’s a good story, well told, right? Right.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe’ On Netflix, A CGI-Animated Reboot Of ‘He-Man’ Geared Towards Kids

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ on Paramount+, in Which a Kiddie-TV Franchise Want to Sell More Toys (and Explore Political Allegory) Netflix’s new version of He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe should not be confused with the Kevin Smith-produced He-Man revival Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, which came out on Netflix earlier in the summer. While Revelation has the look and feel of the old He-Man series from the ’80s, and continues that story, this version, developed by Robert David, rethinks the universe of Eternia and retells the story of how Prince Adam (Yuri Lowenthal) became He-Man. And he gears the whole thing more towards kids than middle-aged viewers looking for nostalgia. Read on for more.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jaguar’ On Netflix, About Nazi Hunters In 1962 Madrid, Including A Concentration Camp Survivor

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Jojo Rabbit' on HBO, in Which Taika Waititi Satirizes Nazi Nonsense (and Nabbed an Oscar) Hunting Nazis seems to be a hot topic for streaming dramas these days; last year, Amazon gave us Hunters, which took place in America in the ’70s. Now, Netflix presents Jaguar, a Spanish series set in 1960s Madrid. Both are filled with action, but is it too much action or not enough?
Is ‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’ Based on a True Story?

How can one parent’s love fare against unforgiving forces of nature? That’s a question that Romanian director Daniel Sandu’s new Netflix film The Father Who Moves Mountains seeks to answer. But is the survival drama a work of fiction, or actually based on a true story? Let’s break it down.
‘Midnight Mass’ Episode 2 Recap: Rise Again

The second episode of Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass begins with an uninterrupted, seven-minute-long shot of its cast of characters surrounded by dead cats. They walk, they talk, they investigate, they speculate, they come together and drift away, and all the while seagulls flock to the stretch of beach they inhabit, picking away at the hundreds of slaughtered stray cats that have washed ashore on Crockett Island. As long takes go, it’s not especially noteworthy—it’s not as eventful as, say, that endless shootout from season one of True Detective, and it’s not as still as the out-of-nowhere egg-cooking scene from last week’s episode of Billions. But you have to respect Flanagan for plopping us down amid a mountain of cat corpses and allowing us to linger there, long after most shows would have looked away.
‘The Witcher’: Season 3 Renewal, New Family-Friendly Series, First Looks and so Much More

Looks like WitcherCon came twice this year. During TUDUM, Netflix’s virtual fan event, the streaming giant dropped some major news about The Witcher universe. Not only do we have two new clips from the hotly anticipated Witcher Season 2, but Netflix also gave us our first look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, dropped a new franchise trailer for Season 2, announced a Season 3 renewal for the mothership series, a new anime movie, and — no joke — a family friendly series based in the world of The Witcher.
‘Midnight Mass’ Season 1 Finale Recap: Fire and Blood

A matter of hours. That’s how long the dominion of the vampires reigns over Crockett Island, from their orgy of death in St. Patrick’s Church to their demise in the morning sun in this, the seventh and final episode of Midnight Mass. This is not to say that Crockett Island survives the night, anymore than they do. By the time they all (well, almost all—more on this later) accept their fate and greet the dawn, they’ve killed and partially devoured everyone else on the island, converting many of them into killers in turn—a grim tide of slaughter we watch slowly overtake the island, dragging people screaming from their houses, falling upon them in the streets as they flee. They’ve burned every building on the island, with the exception of the church, burned by their erstwhile leader, and the rec center, burned by one of their own. The boats on which they were counting to spread their religious contagion to the mainland have been burned by their enemies. They are all dead. Their enemies—Erin Greene, Sheriff Hassan, Dr. Gunning—are all dead. The island is dead. There are two survivors.
Chris O’Dowd Will Break Your Heart As a Grieving Father in Netflix’s ‘The Starling’

What Time Will Melissa McCarthy's 'The Starling' Be on Netflix?. Beanie Feldstein Nails The Quirky Steampunk Girl Persona in 'How to Build a Girl'. Chris O’Dowd has been making audiences laugh since 2006, when he first played the bored tech support guy who answered the phone, “Hello, IT, have you tried turning it off and on again?” in the pilot episode of The IT Crowd. Now he’s on a mission to make you cry in the new Netflix drama The Starling, where he stars as a grieving parent opposite Melissa McCarthy. And while McCarthy is undeniably great, bringing her pragmatic charm to the role, it’s O’Dowd that ultimately steals the show.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ On Peacock, Where A Young Robert Langdon Tries To Save His Mentor By Finding A Portal In D.C.

Dan Brown’s novels, especially those involving symbologist Robert Langdon, are pulpy action thrillers that are designed to take you on a ride with Langdon and whoever his companion is, rather than make you consider and think. Dan Brown’s The Last Symbol, based on his 2009 novel, does the same, except Langdon is much younger than the version Tom Hanks played in The Da Vinci Code and other films based on Brown’s novels. Read on for more.
You Vs Wild: Out Cold Netflix Review Stream it or Skip it?

“You vs. Wild: Out Cold” movie released as a Netflix special in which our very famous, the adventurous death-defying host is being chased by a lion and climbs perilous rock cliffs, among other things. His exploits are slightly different this time, but the psych-examination technique in this interactive game remains the same.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘American Rust’ On Showtime, Where Jeff Daniels Plays A Rust Belt Police Chief Who Compromises His Ethics To Protect Someone He Loves

It’s always interesting when shows with similar setting come out within months of each other. Mare of Easttown, which took place in Delaware County, PA, captured America’s attention not only with fairly accurate Delco accents and mentions of Wawa, but it had a compelling lead and reasonably interesting mystery at its center. American Rust takes place on the other side of the Keystone State, closer to the West Virginia border, but it still depicts a struggling working class town and a cop who has to figure out where his ethics lie in this ever-shifting environment. Oh, and it has two pretty compelling leads. Read on for more.
Seinfeld on Netflix Trailer Released Ahead of Move to New Streaming Home

Seinfeld is moving — not to Del Boca Vista, but to Netflix. All nine seasons and all 180 episodes of "this fall's hottest new show" will be available for streaming starting October 1 on Netflix, two years after the streamer won the rights for $500 million in 2019. Yada, yada, yada, a trailer for the Emmy-winning series on Netflix (re)introduces four New York friends: the comedian (Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld), the coward (Jason Alexander as George Costanza), the cynic (Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes), and the wild card (Michael Richards as Kramer).
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alter Ego’ On Fox, A Singing Contest Where The Singers Perform As CGI Avatars

Jennifer Hough, Nicki Minaj’s Husband’s Rape Victim, Gives First Televised Interview on 'The Real'. Alter Ego is a singing competition, in the tradition of The Voice or American Idol. Only the singers don’t perform on stage. They perform backstage, wearing the aforementioned motion capture equipment. Singing on stage in front of the audience and judges will.i.am, Grimes, Alanis Morrisette and Nick Lachey is a computer-generated avatar that they helped design.
Netflix Reveals Musical First Look at ‘Rebelde’ Reboot

Netflix revealed a first look at the “Rebelde” 2022 reboot today at its aptly-named global fan event Tudum, taking fans of the nostalgic telenovela back to the halls of Elite Way School. The reboot of the wildly popular Mexican teen musical dramedy of the early-aughts, directed by Santiago Limón, seems to have taken a page from “Elite,” opting to put the students in preppy uniforms, rather than the iconic scanty skirts and cropped blouses of its predecessor. But, like the “Rebelde” we all know and love, the clip Netflix shared shows that there’ll be no shortage of musical acts. The new generation...
