Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’ on Netflix, Where A Flawed Dad Drives The Search For His Lost Son
Written and directed by Daniel Sandu, who explored similar lengths of inner turmoil and outward forms of orthodoxy with his 2017 feature One Step Behind the Seraphim, The Father Who Moves Mountains (Netflix) plumbs the depths of a dad’s soul when his only son from a first, fractured marriage goes missing in the formidable, snow swept Carpathian Mountains. He’ll do anything to find what he lost, but what’s missing isn’t just his son.decider.com
Comments / 0