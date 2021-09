Floridian videographer Peyton Willard stacks more banger clips in a single, barely rideable day in North-Central Florida than most shooters get in a month. A lot of that has to do with his freakishly consistent muse, Robbie McCormick. Peyton films so much, swell or no swell, we were starting to get the impression that he never travels outside of the East Coast. We were wrong. Peyton did leave the East Coast (but not North America) last summer. For a week. With just a few friends who wouldn’t take skunked for an answer. This is what their summer vacation looked like.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO