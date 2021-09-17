City Infrastructure Must Evolve To Protect Residents From Extreme Heat

WASHINGTON, DC – September 20, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are applauding the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to American workers with its newly coordinated, interagency effort to respond to extreme heat, which includes provisions based on the senators’ legislation to require the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) create workplace heat standards. Heat is a growing workplace hazard, with the climate crisis making extreme heat more frequent and severe. Workers in agriculture and construction are often at highest risk, but the problem affects all workers exposed to heat, including indoor workers without climate-controlled environments. Too often, heat-induced injuries and illnesses are misclassified or not reported, especially in sectors that employ vulnerable and undocumented workers.
