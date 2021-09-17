CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Infrastructure Must Evolve To Protect Residents From Extreme Heat

 8 days ago

I bet you can name a hurricane or two - Ida, Sandy, Katrina. Now try naming a heat wave. Well, the thing is heat waves might not have names, but they are killing more people than hurricanes, floods or even wildfires in this country. In fact, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, heat is the No. 1 weather-related cause of death in the U.S.

Is flood risk increasing in Wilmington?

Climate change brings more intense and more frequent heavy rain, particularly in the northeastern U.S. The historic flooding in Wilmington earlier this month from the remnants of Hurricane Ida raised the question — should residents of Delaware’s largest city expect more floods of this magnitude in the future?. Delaware Public...
Tree Hugger

Biden Administration Seeks New Rules to Protect Workers From Extreme Heat

Sept. 22 marked the first day of autumn. And so, summer is officially over. For climate scientists and for American workers, however, the memory of summer 2021 won’t soon fade. Not because it was an especially fun summer, but because it was an especially hot one—particularly in the Pacific Northwest, where high temperatures shattered records in June. In Portland, Ore., for example, the mercury reached a record 112 degrees. Seattle likewise set an all-time record of 108 degrees. Even the coastal city of Quillayute, Wash., reached triple-digit temperatures, peaking at a record 110 degrees.
KVIA

OSHA directed to create new regulations protecting workers in extreme heat

EL PASO, Texas - The Biden administration is looking to find new ways to protect working Americans from extreme heat. Above 80 degrees Fahrenheit will be considered the extreme heat level, as Biden believes it is important to protect workers from unsafe working conditions outside in hot weather. Of course,...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden confronts extreme heat, a silent climate killer

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden launched a governmentwide strategy Monday to combat extreme heat, including the development of new federal labor standards aimed at protecting workers from the impact of rising temperatures linked to climate change. Extreme heat has cost the lives of hundreds of Americans this summer and affected...
Axios

White House aims to protect workers from extreme heat

The White House announced a slew of actions Monday, including the start of a rule-making process at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), to protect American workers from extreme heat. Driving the news: The U.S. just had its hottest summer on record, with triple-digit-temperatures killing hundreds in the Pacific...
usf.edu

Biden Launches Response To Health Dangers From Extreme Heat

The Labor Department is launching a program to protect outdoor workers, including agricultural, construction and delivery workers, as well as those working indoors in warehouses, factories and kitchens. The Biden administration is moving to protect workers and communities from extreme heat. The initiative comes after a dangerously hot summer that...
NRDC

OSHA Moves to Protect Workers from Climate-Fueled Heat Waves

There’s exciting news from the White House today: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will begin working on a long-overdue standard to protect workers from the severe health harms of heat. Part of a broader package of actions to safeguard communities from the longer, stronger, and more frequent heat waves driven by climate change, this announcement is a critical step to ensure all workers get home safely after a hot shift.
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Commends Biden Administration Action to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat Hazards, Indoors and Out

Senator previously urged DOL to protect workers in high-heat environments as climate change gives rise to record-breaking temperatures. September 21, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) praised the Department of Labor (DOL)’s announcement on Monday expediting the regulatory process for creating a federal heat protection standard in addition to rolling out other protections related to extreme heat.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Brown, Padilla, Warren Applaud Biden-Harris Administration’s Strong Inter-Agency Plan to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat

WASHINGTON, DC – September 20, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Alex Padilla (D-CA), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are applauding the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to American workers with its newly coordinated, interagency effort to respond to extreme heat, which includes provisions based on the senators’ legislation to require the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) create workplace heat standards. Heat is a growing workplace hazard, with the climate crisis making extreme heat more frequent and severe. Workers in agriculture and construction are often at highest risk, but the problem affects all workers exposed to heat, including indoor workers without climate-controlled environments. Too often, heat-induced injuries and illnesses are misclassified or not reported, especially in sectors that employ vulnerable and undocumented workers.
eenews.net

Biden tackles climate-driven extreme heat

The Biden administration today announced its first steps to protect workers from extreme heat, following a summer of deadly high temperatures for America’s laborers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration plans next month to begin the process of developing a workplace heat standard for both outdoor and indoor job sites. What’s more, OSHA is also standing up a National Emphasis Program focused on heat for next summer, and agency inspectors will ramp up inspections of work sites in “high-risk” industries when temperatures surpass 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The agency will additionally form a National Advisory Committee on Occupational Safety and Health and Heat Injury.
Montana Standard

Guest view: Congress must invest in natural infrastructure

After a difficult summer of hotter-than-usual temperatures and hazy skies from wildfires, we are eager for the golden autumn light that signals imminent hunting trips to some of our favorite parts of our beautiful state. We long to watch the sunrise over the sagebrush while looking for antelope and to pursue whitetail in our national forests. But this fall, we are also going to pay attention to something happening 2,000 miles away in Washington, D.C. where Congress is poised to make significant investments in our forests, grasslands and watersheds as part of an effort to put people to work and address our country’s infrastructure needs.
Next City

There’s a Better Way to Plan for Extreme Heat

Randy Rowland brings free water provided by Portland Fire and Rescue, back to his campsite. Portland Oregon went through multiple heatwaves this summer and officials are now thinking longer-term about heat. (Justin Yau/ SIPA USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Extreme heat killed dozens across the United States this summer. At least...
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
AFP

California fights fire with fire to protect giant sequoias

The so-far successful battle this month in California to save the world's biggest trees from ever-worsening forest blazes seems to offer an important lesson: You can fight fire with fire. "We don't have a lot of brand new sequoia trees in the Giant Forest because it hasn't seen fire in so long.
