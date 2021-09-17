Kia Announces 2022 Sorento PHEV Pricing

Kia has taken a page from Toyota’s Prime series to offer a three-row plug-in hybrid-electric crossover. Plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle (PHEV) crossovers make good sense to shoppers who want to have a vehicle that can operate on electric power only for the majority of their trips, but also be a great road trip vehicle that never needs to charge. Toyota’s RAV4 Prime is one of the fastest-selling vehicles in America this year, and steep dealer markups have proven that buyers see great value in such a versatile vehicle type. However, the RAV4 Prime is only offered with two rows. Now Kia offers a similar vehicle, but with three rows and a bit more space.

