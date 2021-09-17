Kia Announces 2022 Sorento PHEV Pricing
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Making its North American debut just last month, the 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is arriving in dealers now with a starting MSRP of $44,990 for the SX and an MSRP of $47,8901 for the fully loaded SX-Prestige (SX-P). Adding greater appeal, the Sorento PHEV may be eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit, as well as various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California2. MSRP does not include destination and handling charge of $1,175.www.thepress.net
