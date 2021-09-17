CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Kia Announces 2022 Sorento PHEV Pricing

By Kia America
The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Making its North American debut just last month, the 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is arriving in dealers now with a starting MSRP of $44,990 for the SX and an MSRP of $47,8901 for the fully loaded SX-Prestige (SX-P). Adding greater appeal, the Sorento PHEV may be eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit, as well as various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California2. MSRP does not include destination and handling charge of $1,175.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

10 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek And Forester Rank The Best

Check out the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid compact SUVs for 2021 and 2022 model year vehicles. The 2022 Subaru Forester and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek score number one and two best. With gas prices going up and averaging well over $3.00 per gallon and more than $4.00 in some states, car shoppers...
GAS PRICE
Green Car Reports

2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid starts at $46,165, fits into growing family of electrified models

The 2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid will start at $46,165 when it arrives at dealerships within the next few months, according to CarsDirect. That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,175 destination charge, is about $5,000 more than a comparable gasoline Sorento, the website said. However, available incentives could close that pricing gap.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Nissan Announces Ariya Prices In Norway

Nissan has recently announced pricing for the upcoming Ariya model in Norway, where the car is now available for pre-order (as the first market in Europe). There are four versions of the Japanese all-electric crossover/SUV. The entry-level version with a 66 kWh battery and front-wheel drive starts at 409,900 NOK (€40,018 / $47,280).
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
automotive-fleet.com

5 Kia Vehicles Earn Top Marks for Quality

There’s a link between quality engineering and safety, and Kia America vehicles are among the many that drivers evaluate for both. Recently, the automaker earned the highest number of J.D. Power Initial Quality Awards in the industry. Specifically, five Kia vehicles rolled away with top honors. These include Kia’s Forte,...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Kia Sorento SX AWD Long-Term Test Arrival: Reevaluating the Redesigned Three-Row

Can't blame you if the Sorento hasn't crossed your mind recently. It doesn't help that Kia's made forgetting it easy. The smaller Sportage, though old, looks cooler. Then the larger Telluride went and won MotorTrend's 2020 SUV of the Year competition. Where's the Sorento been? Stuck in the middle; we drove the third-generation model only twice since its 2016 launch. Hasn't much crossed our minds, either.
CARS
AutoGuide.com

Kia Sorento vs Toyota Highlander Hybrid Comparison: Suburban SUV Showdown

Last time around, we pit the Kia Sorento against the much larger and quite popular Honda Pilot. In case you missed it, you can read how that match-up turned out here. While the result of its last match-up wasn’t too surprising for as spacious and practical the Pilot is, it is also very old. Plus, it guzzles fuel like it won’t get anymore. So it was time to get in a new challenger.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cars#Hybrid System#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Vehicle#North American#The Sorento Phev#Federal Tax Credit#Multichannel News Release#Best Global Brands#Nba#K5#Kia America
torquenews.com

Kia’s Sorento Beats Toyota To 3-Row PHEV Crossover Market

Kia has taken a page from Toyota’s Prime series to offer a three-row plug-in hybrid-electric crossover. Plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle (PHEV) crossovers make good sense to shoppers who want to have a vehicle that can operate on electric power only for the majority of their trips, but also be a great road trip vehicle that never needs to charge. Toyota’s RAV4 Prime is one of the fastest-selling vehicles in America this year, and steep dealer markups have proven that buyers see great value in such a versatile vehicle type. However, the RAV4 Prime is only offered with two rows. Now Kia offers a similar vehicle, but with three rows and a bit more space.
BUYING CARS
Tire Review

Hankook Tire Announces Price Increase

Hankook Tire America announced a price increase, effective Nov. 1, for Hankook and Laufenn passenger, light truck and commercial truck tires. Products are subject to an increase of up to 6% and will vary by product within each brand portfolio. The company said the increases are a result of factors...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Kia Sorento named UK’s best tow car

Large SUV won top award from What Car? and The Camping and Caravanning Club. Kia’s large Sorento SUV has been awarded tow car of the year, fending off models like the Volkswagen Passat Estate and BMW X5. Awarded by What Car? and The Camping and Caravanning Club, the latest seven-seat...
CARS
Denver Post

Awarding-winning Telluride heads Kia show lineup

As Kia, along with other car builders, shifted emphasis from sedans to sport utility vehicles over the past 10 to 15 years, it found the mountainous terrain of Colorado much to its liking. And as the Kia fleet reflected more and more adaptation to all-wheel control, Coloradans likewise found the Kia products much to their liking.
TELLURIDE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Kia Telluride and Kia Sorento

Last year Kia introduced the all-new Telluride SUV. It was an instant hit, with rave reviews and dealers charging $5K over sticker on the showroom floor. We got another one and were not disappointed. Its base price starts is only $32K, but due to high demand, most will max out near $48,720 like this one.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Cheaper Than Toyota RAV4 Prime

According to analysis from CarsDirect, the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson "will undercut" the price of the Toyota RAV4 Prime PHEV. The information came from Hyundai's recent order guide, which shows that the Tucson PHEV has a starting price that's about $3,600 less than the RAV4 Prime's. That said, CarsDirect points...
TUCSON, AZ
Carscoops

This 1:11 Scale Wooden New Kia Sorento Will Cost You $1,250

Previous iterations of the Kia Sorento haven’t been exactly what we would call ‘desirable.’ However, with the latest generation, the South Korean car manufacturer has managed to create an SUV that isn’t just appealing but also an excellent all-rounder to live with. The design of the new model is so...
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Cars, SUVs, and Trucks With the Best Fuel Economy

Fuel economy is a key factor in the operating costs for vehicles. A small difference in the overall mpg rating can add up to big bucks over years of ownership. CR conducts extensive fuel-economy tests on every model we purchase to make sure our members have the essential data needed to make informed purchase decisions.
CARS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
930
Followers
23K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy