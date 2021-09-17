CNN reporter reveals Pence's thoughts about running for President

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said that while a large donation to one of her campaign’s super PACs came from a supporter of Donald Trump, any attempt to tie her to the former president is a “gross statement.” Essaibi George joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the upcoming election. Last week, Essaibi George asked super PACs to stay out of the race between her and opponent Michelle Wu. Essaibi George’s critics have attempted to tie her to the former president because her campaign took in $495,000 from New Balance chairman Jim Davis, who also donated to Trump’s...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO