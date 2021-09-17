CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

CNN reporter reveals Pence's thoughts about running for President

By Comments
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Vice President Mike Pence is adding staff as he's inching closer to a possible presidential run in 2024. CNN's Michael Warren reports.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Pence might be prepping for presidential run

(CNN) - It appears former Vice President Mike Pence might throw his hat in the ring for a White House run. Pence is adding staffers for his brand-new office in downtown Washington. Top aides to Pence told CNN this week that the Indiana republican has doubled his team to about...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
audacy.com

Could Mike Pence be preparing to run for president?

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence appears to be staffing up, hiring employees for a new office in downtown Washington, reports say. Some think that this is a sign the Republicans could be preparing for a White House campaign. In recent weeks, Pence has doubled his team, adding a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
KFYR-TV

Former Vice President Pence may run for president in 2024

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It appears former Vice President Mike Pence might throw his hat in the ring for a White House run. Pence is adding staffers for his new office in downtown Washington, D.C. Top aides to Pence told CNN this week that the Indiana Republican has doubled his...
BISMARCK, ND
abovethelaw.com

Legal Luminary Reveals He Advised Pence To Ignore ‘How To Coup’ Memo

John Eastman’s six-page primer on word-twisting the Electoral Count Act to suggest that the law vests the Vice President with the power to unilaterally decide who wins presidential elections is getting a lot of attention this week — despite Trump’s efforts to change the topic. That’s understandable considering a prominent Federalist Society figure, Justice Thomas clerk, and law school dean composed a document laying out a hypothetical legal path to subverting the democratic process. Without the benefit of a Florida recount process this time!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
MSNBC

New reporting casts Pence's Jan. 6 actions in an unflattering light

Eight months after the events of Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence is generally seen as one of the key figures who did the right thing when it mattered. Despite intense political pressure, from Donald Trump and others, the Republican fulfilled his legal obligations and helped certify the results of the 2020 presidential election after the insurrectionist riot that put him in serious danger.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Boston

Annissa Essaibi George: Any Suggestions Of Ties To Donald Trump Are ‘Gross Statement’

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George said that while a large donation to one of her campaign’s super PACs came from a supporter of Donald Trump, any attempt to tie her to the former president is a “gross statement.” Essaibi George joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the upcoming election. Last week, Essaibi George asked super PACs to stay out of the race between her and opponent Michelle Wu. Essaibi George’s critics have attempted to tie her to the former president because her campaign took in $495,000 from New Balance chairman Jim Davis, who also donated to Trump’s...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

Meghan McCain Appears on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ Panel in First TV Spot Since ‘The View’

Meghan McCain drew controversy when she joined NBC’s “Meet the Press” as a panelist on Sunday morning, in her first television appearance since her departure from “The View.” McCain was featured on a panel about President Joe Biden’s domestic spending plan, along with Amy Walter, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Cook Political Report; Leigh Ann Caldwell, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent; and Eddie Glaude, Jr. of Princeton University. Many viewers expressed their surprise at McCain’s appearance on social media, causing her name and “Meet the Press” to trend on Twitter. “It’s good to have a McCain back on ‘Meet the Press,'” host...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Arizona Audit’s Big Reveal: Trump a Bigger Loser Than First Thought

The Arizona Senate’s conspiracy-theory-driven “audit” of 2.1 million presidential ballots in Maricopa County ended in an anti-climax Friday, with an official report declaring that Joe Biden received more ballots than Donald Trump. But while the much-hyped investigation failed to uncover evidence of fraud, Republican lawmakers nonetheless doubled down on unsubstantiated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
930
Followers
23K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy