Although tech stocks have the most long-term growth prospects with surging demand and rising investments worldwide, certain tech stocks have reached price levels that don’t justify their current fundamentals and growth potential. Snowflake (SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), Carvana (CVNA), and Bill.com (BILL) look way too expensive at their current price levels and could witness a pullback in the near term.Although the major stock indices shrugged off concerns over the Evergrande debt crisis, the market should remain volatile as the Fed looks to taper, case counts remain stubbornly high, and the economy is decelerating.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO