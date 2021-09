Richmond Sarpong from the College of Chemistry received the 2021 Edward Leete Award on Thursday for his research and teachings within the field of organic chemistry. The Edward Leete Award acknowledges exceptional teaching and research contributions in the field of organic chemistry, according to the American Chemical Society, or ACS, website. The award is named after Edward Leete, who researched alkaloid biogenesis using methods available in the mid-20th century, and whose work continues to be featured in nearly 250 publications.

