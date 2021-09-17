CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Ball State at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

The Press
The Press
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1-3 Ball State has only played current members of the Mountain West Conference four times – all in bowl games – and has a 1-3 record in those postseason matchups. The Cardinals defeated San Jose State 34-13 in the 2020 Arizona Bowl. Ball State lost 27-6 to Fresno State in the 1989 California Raisin Bowl, lost 42-33 to Utah State in the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl and lost 18-15 to Nevada in the 1996 Las Vegas Bowl. UW improved to 9-4 all-time against Mid-American Conference teams with last week’s 50-43 win at Northern Illinois.

The Press

Live coverage from Logan: Boise State tops Utah State 27-3 to win 22nd straight conference opener

LOGAN, Utah – It wasn’t the famous Aaron Rodgers ‘R…E…L…A…X’ speech from a few years ago but Boise State’s players and coaches were quick to point out several times this week that there was no need to panic because only a six-point difference separated them from being 3-0 instead of 1-2. They helped calm the nerves of Bronco Nation Saturday with a resounding 27-3 win at Utah State and sent a reminder to the rest of the Mountain West in the process: the road to a title still goes through Boise.
UTAH STATE
The Press

Grading the Badgers: Offense earns failing grade, special teams and coaching get low marks in loss to Notre Dame

Jim Polzin grades the Wisconsin Badgers’ performance in their 41-13 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Badgers averaged 2.6 yards per rushing attempt and went 1 of 14 on third down — and that’s not even the worst part. Quarterback Graham Mertz had five turnovers, including four interceptions. UW finally had some big plays through the air — 43 yards to tight end Clay Cundiff, 35 to tailback Chez Mellusi and 22 to wide receiver Kendric Pryor. But there was far more bad on a day Mertz finished with 23 incompletions.
NFL
The Press

Kickoff return for touchdown a 'game-changing play' in Notre Dame surging past Badgers

CHICAGO — The University of Wisconsin's fourth-quarter lead Saturday lasted only 13 seconds because Notre Dame opted for a different tactic on the kickoff return. Chris Tyree took the ball 96 yards for a touchdown that produced a 17-13 Irish advantage. It was the first of five straight Notre Dame scores in the final 14 minutes of a 41-13 victory at Soldier Field.
CHICAGO, IL
The Press

Arrival

LOGAN, Utah - The Boise State football team has a 10-0 lead on Utah State in the first quarter at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.
LOGAN, UT
The Press

092621-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Arizona hangs with No. 3 Oregon but can’t finish the deal, suffering 16th straight loss. Within striking distance into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats fall to the Ducks 41-19.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Press

How Badgers QB Graham Mertz blocked out the noise before playing Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Graham Mertz stood behind a table Monday and fielded question after question about his predecessor. It’s a natural storyline as the No. 18 University of Wisconsin football team (1-1) heads into Saturday’s marquee matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) at Soldier Field in Chicago. Former UW quarterback Jack Coan leads the Irish against Mertz, a UW redshirt sophomore and the man who replaced Coan as the Badgers’ QB after Coan suffered a foot injury during training camp last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Press

The Press

ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

