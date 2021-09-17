Ball State at Wyoming: Crunching Numbers

LOGAN, Utah – It wasn’t the famous Aaron Rodgers ‘R…E…L…A…X’ speech from a few years ago but Boise State’s players and coaches were quick to point out several times this week that there was no need to panic because only a six-point difference separated them from being 3-0 instead of 1-2. They helped calm the nerves of Bronco Nation Saturday with a resounding 27-3 win at Utah State and sent a reminder to the rest of the Mountain West in the process: the road to a title still goes through Boise.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO